inMOLA Launches Pulse, a Decision Engine for Executive and Personal Brand Visibility

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inMOLA Pulse measures how a leader appears in that answer layer — and returns the next move to make.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- inMOLA , an AI-powered marketing decision intelligence platform, today announced the availability of inMOLA Pulse , the platform’s decision engine for executives and personal brands. Pulse applies the same proprietary algorithms behind inMOLA’s 64-module system to an individual leader — reading how that person is seen across media, search, social and AI engines, scoring their standing against a relevant peer set, and returning a prioritized set of next moves. Setup takes under a week.The launch addresses a shift most leaders have not yet accounted for. When a prospective client, investor or reporter wants to understand who someone is, the first stop is increasingly an AI assistant rather than a search engine. The answer that comes back is assembled from whatever the model can find — and the person being described never sees it, let alone shapes it. Reputation is now mediated by systems that operate without a feedback loop.Pulse closes that loop. It measures how often and how prominently a leader surfaces inside AI engines including ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini and Perplexity, alongside traditional signals of visibility and reputation, and consolidates them into a single read. Rather than a vanity metric, the score is relative: a leader is assessed against a defined peer set — the people they are actually measured against in their market — so the result reflects real standing within a live ecosystem rather than an abstract number.From there, Pulse behaves like the rest of the platform: it does not stop at the diagnosis. Every read ends in direction — what to strengthen, where the gap sits, and the single move worth attention first. inMOLA calls this category Marketing Decision Intelligence: reporting, decision and direction in one system.“For twenty-five years, a leader’s reputation was built in rooms, in press and in search results,” said Erkan Terzi , Founder & CEO of inMOLA. “Today a large part of it is written by machines answering questions about you when you’re not there. Most executives have no idea what that answer says. Pulse was built so they do — and so they know what to do about it.”Pulse is aimed at founders, C-level executives, board members, advisors and professionals whose personal visibility carries commercial weight. It joins inMOLA’s four product lines — Core for enterprises, Spark for small and mid-sized businesses, Pulse for executives and personal brands, and Index, a monthly public ranking of brands across marketing, brand and communications. The platform is available now at app.inmola.com in 10+ languages, operated from offices in Istanbul and New York, and is available to leaders and brands in Türkiye, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates.About inMOLAinMOLA is a decision-oriented marketing intelligence engine that turns fragmented marketing data into trustworthy, measurable decisions. It delivers the strategic depth once reserved for six-figure consulting engagements as scalable software — it reports where a brand stands and recommends what it should do next. Built over seven years on proprietary algorithms developed across major corporations and hundreds of brands, the platform spans four product lines and 64 interconnected modules, runs in 10+ languages, and is operated by Bester Media, headquartered in Istanbul with a U.S. presence in New York. Learn more at inmola.com.About Erkan TerziErkan Terzi is the Founder & CEO of inMOLA. A marketing strategist and author with more than 25 years of experience, his books have been sold in 12 countries, and he was recognized among Türkiye’s Best CMOs by Fast Company in 2024. He studied at UC Berkeley and MIT Sloan. More at erkanterzi.com.

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