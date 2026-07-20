Commissioners, Mayor Carstarphen kick off the upcoming 10th Annual Camden Peace Games

The Camden County Board of Commissioners joined Mayor Victor Carstarphen today to kick off the 2026 Camden Peace Games. This free, co-ed basketball tournament is open to local youth as a way to leverage sports as a catalyst for community building and park stewardship for local youth, further promoting peace and community among neighbors in Camden and beyond. The 2026 Camden Peace Games will return to Camden on Saturday, July 25 and Sunday, July 26 in the Cramer Hill neighborhood of Camden.

“The Camden Peace Games have grown into one of the city’s most cherished annual traditions, and we are excited to join the Mayor and City Council as we kick off the 10th year of this inspiring event,” said Commissioner Al Dyer. “I hope residents from every neighborhood come out this weekend to celebrate, connect, and continue building the sense of unity that makes Camden strong.”

Camden Peace Games is part of fun, family-friendly community programming organized by Camden Community Partnership’s Connect the Lots program, designed to engage Camden residents in neighborhood transformation by creating safe hubs of activity and quality programming, giving residents the opportunity to enjoy in city public spaces and corridors. More information on the event is available at: www.ctlcamden.com/peace-games.