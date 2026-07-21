Zeal To Sponsor LexTalk World New York 2026

Founder and CEO Matthew Solé will join a panel of in-house legal operations leaders to discuss AI governance and the changing demands on corporate legal teams.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zeal , a contract intelligence platform, will participate in LexTalk World New York 2026, held July 23 and 24. The conference brings together general counsel, managing partners, and compliance leaders to examine legal technology, AI governance, and regulatory change.Founder and CEO Matthew Solé will join a panel of in-house legal operations leaders at the conference to discuss how corporate legal teams are handling rising contract volume, expanding AI governance obligations, and pressure to operate with leaner resources. His remarks draw on Zeal's work with legal departments that treat their executed agreements as a source of operational and strategic information."I work with legal teams reinventing their operations for the enterprise and middle enterprise," said Matthew Solé, founder and CEO of Zeal. "If legal can't prove its value, someone else will, and trust me, you won't like their numbers. That's the case I'm bringing to LexTalk World, and I'm inviting everyone in the room to come argue with me."The panel examines what defines a high-performing legal department. The conversation covers the metrics legal teams should track, the data that feeds them, and where automation delivers measurable results.About ZealZeal is a Contract Intelligence platform that turns executed agreements into knowledge for legal and staffing teams to act on. The platform summarizes contracts, drafts new ones, imports legacy documents, and answers questions about what agreements actually say. Founded in 2019 by CEO Matthew Solé, Zeal serves legal departments, staffing organizations, and teams in entertainment and financial services.Learn more at zeal.us.

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