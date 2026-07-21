Arcanum Architecture Receives Dual Honors at the BUILD Architecture Awards 2026

©Cesar Rubio, courtesy of Arcanum Architecture

San Francisco-based firm recognized for its innovative hospitality design and commitment to creating meaningful spaces throughout Northern California

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arcanum Architecture has been recognized with two honors at the BUILD Architecture Awards 2026, earning Best Fresh-Vision Architecture & Interiors Studio 2026 (San Francisco) and Hospitality Design Excellence Award 2026 (San Francisco) for its work on Elena’s, Little Original Joe's Chestnut, and Original Joe’s Walnut Creek. The awards recognize the firm's thoughtful approach to hospitality design and its ability to create memorable destinations that seamlessly integrate architecture, interiors, and a strong sense of place.The BUILD Architecture Awards honor architecture and design firms that demonstrate excellence in creativity, craftsmanship, and the ability to shape the built environment with impactful, forward-thinking design. The annual program recognizes projects and studios that are advancing the industry while creating meaningful spaces for the communities they serve.Founded in San Francisco, Arcanum Architecture has established itself as a leading hospitality design firm known for creating restaurants and wineries throughout California and beyond. The firm has earned a reputation for thoughtful, collaborative design that transforms each client's vision into enduring destinations defined by quality, craftsmanship, and lasting community impact."We're incredibly honored to receive these recognitions from BUILD," said Anthony Fish, Owner and Senior Design Principal of Arcanum Architecture. "These awards represent the dedication, collaboration, and thoughtful design approach that guide every project we undertake. We’re grateful to our clients and partners for their trust, and we’re excited to continue creating beautiful spaces that produce meaningful experiences."Arcanum’s growing portfolio feels less like a collection of individual projects and more like a series of thoughtfully curated experiences, immersive spaces designed to invite people to linger, connect, and return. The firm has built a reputation for creating timeless, hospitality-driven environments that balance functionality, craftsmanship, and a deep sense of place, resulting in destinations that become part of their communities' fabric.For additional information about awarded projects, please contact Arcanum@agencypr.co. Full link to photography here.About Arcanum Architecture:Arcanum Architecture is a San Francisco-based architecture studio shaping hospitality and custom residential projects across the West. The team is known for site-driven craft and quietly exacting details – work that fuses heritage and modern life, from courtyard-centered wineries to neighborhood restaurants. Celebrating 30 years of design excellence in 2026, Arcanum’s work speaks through proportion, materiality, and light, eschewing genre clichés in favor of quietly rigorous architecture. Learn more at arcanumarchitecture.com.

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