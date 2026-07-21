40% of Seniors Facing Repeated Falls Lack Bathroom Fixes. Forward Day Bridges the Gap.

Caregiver and Patient Portable Roll-In Shower

Analysis of home healthcare research reveals a major safety issue for recovering seniors, prompting Forward Day LLC to offer easy, temporary shower solutions.

During the discharge meeting, planners ask if the home has an accessible shower... When the answer is no, patients face discharge delays or are forced to depend solely on sponge baths.” — Russell Simpkins

SANTA CRUZ, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For millions of older adults coming home from the hospital, taking a basic shower can be one of the most dangerous parts of the day.Peer-reviewed research on home healthcare reveals that roughly 40% of older adults who experience recurrent falls have no safety modifications in their bathrooms, even though most falls occur there.For the founders of Forward Day LLC , this research reflects a scenario they saw regularly during their time in patient care. Hospital discharge often happens on short notice, leaving families unprepared for the physical demands of home care."Hospital discharge frequently catches families by surprise," said Russell Simpkins, Vice President and Co-Founder of Forward Day LLC. "During the discharge meeting, planners will ask if the home has an accessible shower on the main floor. When the answer is no, patients can face discharge delays, or they are forced to depend solely on sponge baths."To fill this gap without requiring immediate construction, Forward Day developed Shower Bay . The portable roll-in shower system assembles in any room without permanent plumbing or structural changes. By connecting directly to a standard sink faucet, the unit enables individuals using wheelchairs or walkers to shower safely at home while long-term care arrangements are evaluated."I don’t think enough people know about Shower Bay as a solution, and even many discharge planners don’t know it’s an option," Simpkins said. "Shower Bay can be shipped and delivered quickly to allow for a safe shower without a big remodel, and it’s much more hygienic than bed baths."To review research data or learn more about temporary bathing solutions for post-hospital care planning, visit showerbay.com or contact Forward Day LLC at 831-332-3738.About Forward Day LLCFounded in Santa Cruz, California, by siblings Alanna Harvey and Russell Simpkins, Forward Day LLC develops innovative home healthcare products that help seniors and people with disabilities overcome physical limitations and maintain independence at home. Drawing on the founders' experience in the home healthcare industry, the company focuses on practical solutions that make everyday caregiving safer and more manageable for families.

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