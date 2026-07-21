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Fort Worth agency's local SEO campaign generated a 575% traffic increase and nearly 16x more leads for One Place Locators in Austin's rental market.

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One Place Locators, an Austin-based apartment locating service covering 13 Central Texas cities, recorded a 1,490% increase in leads and a 575% increase in organic website traffic following a local SEO campaign managed by Fort Worth agency Icepick Web Design & SEO . The results, published as a case study on the agency's website, represent one of the largest documented lead increases in Icepick's portfolio of more than 500 local search campaigns.The engagement began with Icepick's standard four-step process: a comprehensive audit of One Place Locators' existing search presence, Google Business Profile optimization, citation cleanup and building across 200-plus directories, and ongoing local content development targeting apartment-related searches across Austin and surrounding suburbs including Round Rock, Cedar Park, Pflugerville, and Georgetown.The Austin apartment market presented a specific challenge. Industry data shows the metro added tens of thousands of new apartment units in recent years, pushing vacancy rates higher and driving widespread rent concessions from property managers. For apartment locators, the supply glut created a paradox: more inventory to offer renters, but far more competition from individual properties marketing directly to tenants through paid advertising and listing platforms. Organic search visibility became the differentiator for locating services trying to reach renters before they defaulted to scrolling listing aggregators."When an apartment market gets oversupplied, locators actually become more valuable to renters because there are too many options to sort through alone. The problem is reaching those renters before a listing site does," said Nick Meagher, Founder and CEO of Icepick Web Design & SEO in Fort Worth, TX . "We built a local SEO framework around the searches Austin renters actually use, neighborhood-specific queries, commute-based searches, pet-friendly filters, and made sure One Place Locators appeared in the Map Pack and organic results for every one of them."The campaign layered Google Business Profile management with schema markup implementation, service area page development covering each of the 13 cities One Place Locators serves, and a local link-building strategy targeting Austin-area directories and community resources. Icepick Web Design & SEO also implemented a review generation system that supported the locator's online reputation, a ranking factor that carries significant weight in Google's local algorithm.The 1,490% lead figure reflects the growth measured from the campaign's baseline to its performance peak, tracked through call tracking and form submissions attributed to organic search. The 575% traffic increase was measured over the same period using website analytics.One Place Locators operates on a no-fee model for renters, apartment communities compensate the firm after a renter signs a lease. The TREC-licensed team provides apartment searches, tour scheduling, application support, and lease guidance across Austin, Buda, Cedar Park, Del Valle, Dripping Springs, Georgetown, Kyle, Lakeway, Leander, Pflugerville, Round Rock, and surrounding areas.The case study is one of six published results on the Icepick Web Design & SEO website, alongside campaigns for clients in plumbing, roofing, tree service, and auto repair across Texas, California, and Georgia.Founded in 2015 by Nick Meagher, Icepick Web Design & SEO is a Fort Worth, Texas digital marketing agency specializing in local SEO, conversion-focused web design, and Google Ads for local service businesses. The agency operates from its office at 709 W Magnolia Avenue in Fort Worth, is available 24 hours daily, serves clients across the DFW Metroplex and nationwide, and maintains a 5.0 Google rating with more than 80 verified reviews. Icepick works on flat-rate monthly subscriptions with no long-term contracts. More information is available at https://icepick.co/ ###Media ContactIcepick Web Design & SEOAddress: 709 W Magnolia Ave #213, Fort Worth, TX 76104Phone: (817) 213-6681Website: https://icepick.co/

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