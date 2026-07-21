Save the Family Awarded $500,000 Grant from The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation to Expand Phoenix Scholar House

Save the Family's new Phoenix Scholar House features a 44 feet mural by Laura Thurbon

Two-year investment will strengthen education, career development and family support services for Arizona's first Scholar House community

This transformational investment from The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation allows us to grow Phoenix Scholar House so more families can earn degrees and create brighter futures for their families.” — Robyn Julien, CEO, Save the Family

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Save the Family Foundation of Arizona received a $500,000 grant from The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation to expand programming and support services at Phoenix Scholar House, Arizona's first affordable housing community designed specifically for single parents pursuing higher education.The two-year grant will strengthen the comprehensive support system that helps Scholar House residents succeed both in the classroom and at home. Funding will expand academic coaching, career development, financial literacy, individualized case management, and family support services while also growing the program's non-residential scholar component, allowing more single parents to access educational and career resources even if they don’t live on-site."Family Scholar House participants achieve an extraordinary 89% graduation rate—far exceeding the national average of 18% for single-parent students completing post-secondary education," said Robyn Julien, CEO of Save the Family. “This transformational investment from The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation allows us to strengthen every aspect of the Phoenix Scholar House program so more families can earn their degrees, build lasting financial independence, and create brighter futures for generations to come."Phoenix Scholar House, which opened earlier this year, is the first community in Arizona based on the nationally recognized Family Scholar House model. The innovative approach combines affordable housing with education and wraparound services, helping single parents earn college degrees, certifications, or workforce credentials while providing their children with the stability needed to thrive."You can't expect someone to focus on school if they don't know where they're going to sleep," said Bob Parsons, Co-Founder of The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation. "Phoenix Scholar House solves that first, so parents can focus on what comes next—real opportunities that only an education can make possible."Phoenix Scholar House reached full occupancy last month, after opening its doors to residents in March of this year. Families who have made the community their home are already reporting an increased sense of support, security, and hope for the future, and this is only the beginning."Education has the power to change the trajectory of an entire family, but all too often single parents are faced with having to choose between earning a degree or keeping a roof over their child’s head," said Renee Parsons, Co-Founder of The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation. "By removing barriers that stand in the way of higher education, Scholar House gives parents the stability they need to pursue their goals and create lasting opportunities for their families."The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation supports nonprofit organizations that empower, educate, nurture, and nourish people during some of the most challenging times in their lives. The Foundation’s investment in Phoenix Scholar House reflects a shared commitment to expanding access to education, stable housing, and long-term opportunity for Arizona families.About Save the Family Foundation of Arizona: A nonprofit that helps families facing homelessness stay together, in their community, with a safe place to call home and a long-term solution. Through personalized support, families are connected with a network of career development, parenting, budget, and trauma care resources. In 2025, Save the Family provided half of a million safe nights of sleep and upon completion of their programs, 85% of the families secure permanent housing.About The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation: The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation offers support to nonprofit organizations successfully working to empower, educate, nurture and nourish people during what is often the darkest time of their lives. Founded in 2012 by philanthropists and business leaders Bob and Renee Parsons to provide hope and life-changing assistance to the country’s most vulnerable populations, The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation offers critical funding at critical times to those in need. The Foundation’s giving is driven by the core belief that all people – regardless of race, religion, roots, economic status, sexual orientation or gender identity – deserve access to quality healthcare, education and a safe place to call home. Follow @WeDealInHope on social media or visit TBRPF.org, to learn more about partner organizations and the important work being done in the community.

Phoenix Scholar House Groundbreaking

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