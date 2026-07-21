Premier Doug Ford Joins OSCA to Celebrate Ontario's First High School Girls' Cricket Team

Premier Doug Ford joins the CAP 2026 girls’ delegation, OSCA leaders and community partners following the official announcement of Ontario’s first high school girls’ cricket team travelling to England. Premier Doug Ford addresses CAP 2026 players, families and community partners during the official girls’ team announcement in Toronto. Martin Buckle, CFO of presenting sponsor Marcatus QED, speaks at the team announcement in Toronto.

Ontario’s first high school girls’ cricket team heads to England through CAP 2026 for leadership development and experiential learning.

CAP 2026: Developing Leaders Beyond the Boundary” — OSCA

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ontario Schools Cricket Association (OSCA) officially announced its Cricket Across the Pond (CAP) 2026 Girls’ Cricket Team on July 20 at the Toronto Cricket Skating and Curling Club. Fifteen Ontario student-athletes will travel to England this August for cricket, leadership development and cultural exchange, continuing a partnership with the Royal Borough of Kingston upon Thames that began in 2008.

Premier Doug Ford joined students, parents, educators, coaches, community leaders and corporate partners to celebrate the historic announcement of Ontario’s first high school girls’ cricket team travelling to England as part of an international leadership and experiential learning initiative.

The event was filled with excitement as the students were introduced before proud family members and aspiring young cricketers. The announcement marked an important milestone for girls’ cricket in Ontario and Canada, inspiring future generations to see cricket as a pathway to leadership, confidence and opportunity.

This year’s delegation is anchored by Mississauga’s Stephen Lewis Secondary School girls’ cricket team, three-time Premier’s Cup champions, and includes selected representatives from other participating schools. Together, they will represent Ontario as student ambassadors and inspire greater participation in girls’ cricket.

CAP uses cricket to develop leadership, character and cross-cultural understanding. Before travelling, the students will receive cricket and leadership training to prepare them to represent their schools, communities and Ontario. OSCA is grateful to Laura Briscoe, Senior Director at The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Canada, for providing media training, mentorship and confidence-building support that prepared these trailblazing young women for their roles as student ambassadors and leaders.

During the England tour, they will take part in cricket, leadership and ambassadorial training, institutional visits and cultural exchanges, while meeting inspiring female leaders and engaging with government, community and international partners.

OSCA extends its sincere thanks to VisitEngland and Lady Victoria Borwick, Chair of the VisitEngland Advisory Board, for helping shape the 2026 tour program. Having championed Cricket Across the Pond during its earlier years, Lady Borwick once again generously shared her time, expertise and extensive network, connecting OSCA with leaders and organizations and helping create unique opportunities focused on female leadership, learning and international engagement. OSCA also recognizes Bob Qureshi MBE, Co-Owner and Managing Partner of i-view London, whose connections within England’s cricket community helped facilitate access to several of the country’s most iconic cricket venues and institutions. The Mayor and Council of the Royal Borough of Kingston upon Thames have been valued hosts and civic partners of Cricket Across the Pond since the program’s inaugural 2008 tour. Their warm welcome of the 2026 girls’ delegation revives a friendship with Kingston that began nearly two decades ago.

“This investment is about much more than the students travelling to England,” said Ken Jeffers, President of OSCA. “They will return as ambassadors, sharing what they have learned and inspiring others in their schools and communities. CAP is about building leadership, creating role models and opening new opportunities for young people across Ontario.”

The renewed CAP initiative builds on a youth engagement model launched more than a decade ago that gave young cricketers international exposure, leadership development and opportunities to represent their communities abroad.

“Encouraging young people to stay active and play sports is so important to help them reach their full potential,” said Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario. “I want to congratulate the OSCA for supporting these talented young women and giving them the chance to represent Ontario’s growing cricket community overseas.”

The delegation will travel to England in August for a program combining cricket, education, leadership development and cultural exchange. Students will visit leading cricket and cultural institutions, participate in training and friendly matches, and meet community, government and international partners.

Marcatus QED was recognized during the announcement for its support of OSCA’s school and community cricket programming.

“Marcatus QED is proud to support Cricket Across the Pond and the opportunities it creates for young women,” said Murali Sundar, President and CEO of Marcatus QED. “As an agri-food solutions company, we believe strong communities begin with good nutrition, active living and opportunities for the next generation. These students will represent Ontario with confidence and return home ready to inspire many more young people.”

The program promotes discipline, honesty, respect, integrity and civic responsibility while developing skills that support students in their education, careers and communities.

Following the tour, each participant will support school and community cricket through presentations, mentorship and recreational activities. This post-tour engagement will extend CAP’s impact beyond the travelling delegation and introduce younger students to cricket, active living and leadership opportunities.

The Ontario Schools Cricket Association is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting healthy lifestyles and youth well-being through cricket. Working with school boards, governments and community partners, OSCA uses cricket to encourage inclusion, confidence, teamwork, leadership and stronger community connections across Ontario.

OSCA Cricket Across the Pond 2026

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