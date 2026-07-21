ANCHORS OF HOPE VETERANS INITIATIVE GAINS NATIONAL MOMENTUM: 31 VETERANS HIRED SINCE LAUNCH ON D-DAY 2026

Anchors of Hope

Businesses Across America Join Growing Movement Ahead of National Hire A Veteran Day on July 25th

Every veteran hired strengthens a family, a business and our nation. Our goal is to honor those who served by opening doors to meaningful careers where they can continue leading and making an impact.” — Kirk Offel, CEO, Overwatch Mission Critical

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Overwatch Mission Critical today announced significant early momentum for its Anchors of Hope national hiring initiative, with 22 companies signing the Anchors of Hope Pledge and 31 veterans already hired through the campaign. The initiative connects mission-ready veterans, military spouses and first responders with high-paying careers in America's fastest-growing industries and is working toward a goal of 250 hires by Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2026.The milestone comes just days before National Hire a Veteran Day on July 25 and reflects growing leadership from the private sector to strengthen America's workforce while creating new opportunities for veterans. A complete list of participating companies and hiring partners is available at the Anchors of Hope site. Companies interested in joining the movement can sign the Anchors of Hope Pledge and download a complimentary employer toolkit at the website.“This is exactly why Anchors of Hope was created to do, transform gratitude into opportunity,” said Kirk Offel, Founder and CEO, Overwatch Mission Critical. “These companies are not just signing a pledge but investing in America’s future. Every veteran who is hired strengthens a family, a business and our nation. As we honor America’s 250th birthday, our goal is simple: honor those who served by opening doors to meaningful careers where they can continue leading and making an impact.”A Movement Built on ActionEach year, over 200,000 service members transition from military service into civilian life, bringing leadership, discipline and mission-focused experience developed under extraordinary circumstances. America does not have a veteran shortage. It has an opportunity gap.Anchors of Hope challenges businesses nationwide to hire at least one veteran between D-Day and Veterans Day, with an ambitious goal of helping secure 250 hires in honor of America's 250th birthday.The campaign reflects a simple belief: The best way to thank a veteran for their service is to give them an opportunity to continue serving through meaningful work."We're already seeing the impact," said Justin Tinoco, President, Rosendin Holdings. "Veterans aren't just filling positions, they're strengthening teams with leadership, accountability and mission focus. This campaign proves that when businesses step forward, everyone wins."Join the MissionAnchors of Hope invites companies of every size to become part of the growing movement by:• Hiring at least one veteran, military spouse or first responder• Signing the Anchors of Hope Pledge• Building long-term career pathways for America's mission-ready workforce• Helping achieve the campaign goal of 250 hires honoring America's 250th birthdayAnchors of Hope will continue expanding its national coalition, celebrating hiring success stories and connecting employers with one of America's greatest competitive advantages, its veterans. Honoring service continues with opportunity; opening a door to their next mission.Companies interested in participating can sign the pledge and download the complimentary employer toolkit at the Anchors of Hope website. If your organization does not have hiring roles but still wants to be part of the initiative, you can donate to the program here ###About Overwatch Mission CriticalOverwatch Mission Critical is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and a leading provider of mission-critical workforce, infrastructure and operational solutions supporting the rapidly expanding digital infrastructure economy. Founded and led by veterans, the company specializes in workforce execution, data center operations, skilled trades development and infrastructure support for America’s next generation of AI and digital infrastructure growth.About Anchors of HopeAnchors of Hope, launched by Overwatch Mission Critical, connects veterans, military spouses, and first responders with high-growth careers. The campaign challenges employers nationwide to hire mission-ready talent, targeting 250 hires in 2026 and running annually from June 6 to November 11.Media interviews are available with:• Kirk Offel, Founder & CEO, Overwatch Mission Critical• Veterans hired through the initiative• Employers available to discuss why they accepted the challenge and how veterans are strengthening their workforce

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