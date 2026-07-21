The Ownership Track Brings a New Path to Homeownership and Generational Wealth to Los Angeles

Valerie Mosley

Wealth Worthy and the C.L.I.M.B Together Initiative invite the Los Angeles community to “Own Your Dream” two-day summit, July 31–August 1, 2026, in San Fernando

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wealth Worthy, empowered by BrightUp, together with the C.L.I.M.B Together Initiative, will host The Ownership Track — a two-day Financial Wellness & Homebuyer Summit — on Friday and Saturday, July 31–August 1, 2026, at the California Worship Center in San Fernando. Under the theme “Own Your Dream,” the summit is built to move Los Angeles families from financial awareness to asset ownership — and to building lasting wealth through real estate. Doors open at 9:30 AM; programming runs 10:00 AM–3:00 PM each day.The Los Angeles summit follows the movement’s inaugural Charlotte conference, which drew more than 1,000 attendees over two days. Attendance in Los Angeles is intentionally capped at 750 so every family gets meaningful, one-on-one time with experts, lenders, and resource partners.More than a first-time buyer event, The Ownership Track is about building lasting wealth through real estate. It is designed for first-time and first-generation buyers, households rebuilding or strengthening their credit, and current owners ready to grow equity, invest, or expand a portfolio. Attendees will learn how to pursue homeownership with little to no money down, use real estate as a vehicle for generational wealth, explore buyer and financing programs, build a financial game plan, and access down payment assistance information and trusted lenders on-site.Programming features an opening keynote, a “Meet the Experts” panel, and a signature class from BrightUp Chief Underwriter Dante Jackson — “The Art of Smart Mortgage Borrowing: How to Understand Your Ability to Pay and Your Ability to Stay.” Breakout tracks span legal foundations for homeowners, building wealth with new technology, entrepreneurship and income, and real estate strategy and market access — alongside a dedicated Lender Breakout and one-on-one lender access.The featured lineup includes Valerie Mosley (Founder, Wealth Worthy & BrightUp), host Joi Campbell (Director, C.L.I.M.B), Desiree Patno (CEO, NAWRB; Chairwoman, NDILC), Indira Cameron-Banks (Founder, Cameron Banks Law), Dr. James N. Hassell (author, entrepreneur, and founder of KCCC Yonkers), and Bishop Antwain Jackson. Tentative lending partners include Citi Mortgage, City National Bank, and Riki Lending. Past partners have included Visa, Bank of America, Navy Federal Credit Union, Johnson C. Smith University, and The Park Church.The Los Angeles community is invited to attend. Registration and full details are available at www.WorthWealth.com EVENT HIGHLIGHTSDay 1 — Friday, July 31: Opening keynote; “Meet the Experts” panel; The Art of Smart Mortgage Borrowing (Ability to Pay & Ability to Stay); sessions on entrepreneurship and real estate wealth-building; lunch and meet the lenders; one-on-one lender access.Day 2 — Saturday, August 1: The Art of Smart Mortgage Borrowing; breakout tracks (legal foundations, building wealth with new technology, entrepreneurship, real estate and market access, and a Lender Breakout); Activation Session one-on-ones; Ask the Experts panel.About Wealth WorthyWealth Worthy, empowered by BrightUp, is a financial wellness movement helping families build stability, homeownership, and lasting generational wealth through education and direct access to trusted resources.About the C.L.I.M.B Together InitiativeThe C.L.I.M.B Together Initiative, led by Director Joi Campbell, partners with communities to expand pathways to homeownership and economic empowerment.Down payment and homeowner assistance programs are subject to eligibility requirements, including income limits, first-time buyer status, and creditworthiness. Funding is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis until exhausted. Sponsors are not responsible for individual application outcomes.

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