NEW DIGITAL AD: North Carolinians Can’t Trust Michael Whatley

Today, the North Carolina Democratic Party launched a digital ad takeover on the Asheville Citizen-Times to make sure North Carolinians learn about Michael Whatley’s long pattern of lying about his upbringing, his resume, and his record.

“Time and again, DC insider Michael Whatley has lied to North Carolinians – from claiming costs are down to lying about being from North Carolina,” said Mallory Payne, senior communications advisor for the North Carolina Democratic Party. “And families from Western North Carolina know that when Whatley claims he secured federal aid for Hurricane Helene recovery, that’s just another lie. North Carolina families just can’t trust anything Whatley says.”

DC insider Michael Whatley is lying his way through the campaign. His lies include but are not limited to:

Saying that he “grew up” in Blowing Rock, NC when he was actually born and raised in Michigan.

Claiming convicted child sex predator Harvey West was elected on his own to NCGOP leadership when Whatley actually repeatedly appointed him.

Claiming that “ costs are coming down ” as working families are being crushed by the cost of gas, groceries and health care as a result of policies he backs.

Lying about Western North Carolina’s lagging recovery following Hurricane Helene – which he is responsible for as the “recovery czar.”

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