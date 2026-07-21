AlēvCare Hospice was named the 2026 DFW Favorites Favorite Hospice by readers of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for the third consecutive year. The AlēvCare Hospice team celebrates being named DFW Favorites' Favorite Hospice for the third consecutive year. AlēvCare Hospice headquarters in Mansfield, Texas serves patients and families throughout North Texas.

AlēvCare Hospice Named DFW Favorites' Favorite Hospice for Third Consecutive Year | Medicare 5-Star Hospice in North Texas

Being chosen as DFW Favorites' Favorite Hospice for the third consecutive year is an incredible honor because it reflects the confidence our community has placed in our team.” — David Dowd, President & CEO, AlēvCare Hospice

MANSFIELD, TX, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AlēvCare Hospice has been named the 2026 DFW Favorites Favorite Hospice by readers of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, marking the third consecutive year the locally owned North Texas hospice provider has earned the distinction.Selected through public voting, the annual DFW Favorites Awards recognize businesses that have earned the confidence and support of the communities they serve throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth region.Founded in Mansfield in 2016, AlēvCare Hospice has remained intentionally focused on one mission: providing exceptional hospice care for patients and families facing the end of life. Rather than expanding into multiple healthcare service lines, the organization has chosen to specialize exclusively in hospice care, allowing its team to provide highly personalized support while maintaining the hometown culture on which the organization was built.“Being recognized as DFW Favorites’ Favorite Hospice for the third consecutive year is an incredible honor because it reflects the confidence our community has placed in our team,” said David Dowd, President and CEO of AlēvCare Hospice. “Every day, we’re entrusted to care for families during one of life’s most difficult journeys, and we never take that responsibility for granted.”The community recognition complements a growing list of independent quality achievements. AlēvCare Hospice is also a Medicare 5-Star Quality Rated hospice, a CAHPS Honors Elite recipient, a Johnson County Best of the Best Favorite Hospice, and a proud We Honor Veterans partner.“One of the greatest privileges in healthcare is being invited into people’s lives during such a sacred and vulnerable time,” Dowd added. “To know that our community has chosen AlēvCare Hospice as its Favorite Hospice for the third consecutive year is both humbling and deeply encouraging. We’re grateful for every family who has trusted us, every healthcare professional who has referred to us, and every member of our team who has made this recognition possible.”Headquartered in Mansfield, Texas, AlēvCare Hospice provides compassionate hospice and end-of-life care throughout North Texas, serving patients wherever they call home, including private residences, assisted living communities, memory care communities, and skilled nursing facilities. The organization serves patients and families across Tarrant, Johnson, Parker, Dallas, Wise, Hood, and Somervell Counties, including Fort Worth, Arlington, Mansfield, Burleson, Weatherford, Granbury, Cleburne, Decatur, Glen Rose, and surrounding communities.As one of the few independent, locally owned hospice providers in North Texas, AlēvCare Hospice continues to invest in quality, clinical excellence, and personalized care while remaining focused exclusively on hospice. That commitment has helped establish the organization as one of the region’s most trusted hospice providers for patients, families, physicians, hospitals, senior living communities, and other healthcare professionals.For more information about AlēvCare Hospice or to learn when hospice care may be appropriate, visit www.alevcare.com About AlēvCare HospiceAlēvCare Hospice is a locally owned, Medicare-certified hospice provider headquartered in Mansfield, Texas. Since 2016, the organization has provided compassionate, individualized hospice care for patients and families throughout North Texas. AlēvCare Hospice serves Tarrant, Johnson, Parker, Dallas, Wise, Hood, and Somervell Counties, caring for patients wherever they call home. The organization is a Medicare 5-Star Quality Rated hospice, a CAHPS Honors Elite recipient, a We Honor Veterans partner, and the three-time DFW Favorites Favorite Hospice.

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