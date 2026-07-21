Innovative Connections Launches Podcast to Guide Leaders in a Rapidly Changing World

Innovative Connections announces the launch of its new podcast, “Innovative Conversations,” hosted by Founder and CEO Dr. Laurie Cure with Barbara Fitch.

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Innovative Connections , a leading consulting firm focused on organizational effectiveness by transforming how organizations lead, work and grow, announces the launch of its new podcast, “Innovative Conversations,” hosted by Founder and CEO Dr. Laurie Cure in partnership with consultant Barbara Fitch. The podcast is designed to engage meaningful dialogue and promote new thinking by bringing together seasoned experts for deep, honest conversations about the challenges leaders are experiencing in today's world.Innovative Connections is committed to organizations and leaders as they manage real challenges in their work environments and seek to create lasting change. “Innovative Conversations” extends that mission using a podcast format to highlight the most pressing challenges in today's dynamic workplace, from topics such as “navigating political conversations” to “tackling change fatigue” and the impact of emotional intelligence in the age of AI.The goal of “Innovative Conversations” is to provide guests with the opportunity to share their professional insights on emerging industry trends while challenging traditional ways of thinking about common leadership and organizational problems.“There are numerous resources supporting leaders. We want to offer a space where they can turn for more than surface-level answers to their challenges,” said Dr. Cure. “They need innovative conversations that get to the heart of what is really hard about leading.”Key Features of the Podcast Include:Deep Dive Topics: Episodes will focus on timely organizational and leadership concepts, including psychological safety, talent attraction/retention, the impact of AI on human skills, and diversity/inclusion across generations.Expert Guests: The show will feature interviews with seasoned experts and leaders. It will be a free-flowing, real-time leadership discussion.Human-Centered Conversations: Discussions will highlight both successes and failures to fully humanize the leadership journey. The conversation will ensure listeners get unique perspectives on evolving challenges“This podcast is designed to bring forward those issues through the lens of experts who are shaping the future of work and offer listeners new strategies for dealing with them,” said Dr. Cure.The first episode, “Navigating Social Political Conversations in the Workplace,” will be released on August 3rd on YouTube, Spotify, and other sites where podcasts can be heard.The Innovative Connections team looks forward to connecting with leading professionals and providing valuable advice, strategies and tools to listeners. Additional information can be found on InnovativeConnectionsInc.comFor more information on Innovative Connections, please visit https://innovativeconnectionsinc.com About Innovative ConnectionsInnovative Connections, founded by CEO Dr. Laurie Cure, exists as a partner for organizations and leaders as they navigate a rapidly changing business environment. Grounded in a relationship-based coaching mindset, the company helps clients uncover new possibilities, amplify diverse voices, and align actions with vision through evidence-based practices and flexible design. Emphasizing inclusion, authenticity, and energy, Innovative Connections empowers organizations to move beyond intention into meaningful, long-lasting impact.

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