DASNY President Robert J. Rodriguez Tours Bronx Community College Capital Projects with President Larry Johnson

Visit Highlights Projects Supporting Student Success, Campus Modernization and Workforce Development

BRONX, N.Y. — Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY) President and CEO Robert J. Rodriguez joined Bronx Community College President Dr. Larry D. Johnson, Jr., this week for a tour of capital projects that are improving the student experience, modernizing campus infrastructure and preserving one of CUNY's most historic campuses.

The visit highlighted current and future investments that will strengthen Bronx Community College through enhanced student services, expanded workforce training opportunities, accessibility improvements, historic preservation and critical infrastructure upgrades.

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Rodriguez and Johnson toured the future Bronx Express Student Services Center in Meister Hall, where admissions, financial aid, academic advisement, the registrar and bursar will be consolidated into a centralized location designed to streamline enrollment and student support services. They also visited the New Hall Plaza and Façade Rehabilitation project, which is improving accessibility while preserving and modernizing key campus facilities.

In addition to the projects currently underway, the leaders reviewed a pipeline of future capital investments that includes a new workforce training center, a relocated campus food pantry, campus wide infrastructure upgrades, accessibility improvements, HVAC modernization and preservation work on several historic campus buildings.

The visit also reflects Governor Kathy Hochul's continued commitment to strengthening The City University of New York through investments that support students, expand workforce development opportunities and modernize college campuses across the state. This year's State Budget increases support for CUNY's senior and community colleges, expands financial aid opportunities for students pursuing high-demand careers and creates more opportunities for internships and hands-on learning.

Together, the projects highlighted during the tour demonstrate how strategic investments in higher education infrastructure can strengthen student services, improve accessibility, preserve historic campus assets and expand workforce development opportunities. As these projects move forward, they will help ensure Bronx Community College continues to provide students with a modern, welcoming campus that supports academic success and prepares the next generation of New Yorkers.

"Bronx Community College is creating opportunities for students by investing in the spaces where they learn, access services and prepare for their future," DASNY President and CEO Robert J. Rodriguez said. "Governor Hochul's continued commitment to CUNY is helping campuses modernize critical infrastructure, improve student services and expand workforce development opportunities across New York. DASNY is proud to partner with CUNY and Bronx Community College to deliver projects that will strengthen this campus and serve students for generations."

“A successful college experience starts with a campus that gives students the support, resources and opportunities they need to thrive,” Bronx Community College President Dr. Larry D. Johnson said. “These investments reflect our commitment, in partnership with Governor Hochul, CUNY and DASNY, to create a more modern, accessible and student-centered campus, one that opens doors, strengthens career pathways and helps students redefine what’s possible.”

DASNY serves as New York State's public finance and construction authority, partnering with CUNY and public institutions across the state to finance and deliver capital projects that strengthen higher education, healthcare and public infrastructure. Through its partnership with CUNY, DASNY helps modernize campuses, preserve historic facilities and create learning environments that support student success across New York.