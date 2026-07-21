Unilog Wins Eight Gold Medals in 2026 Paradigm B2B Combine

CX1 CIMM2's strongest showing since the program began, with medals in 10 of 12 categories

The intelligence we're putting into the platform, including agentic AI, is how we help customers sell more, work faster, and do more with the teams they already have.” — Suchit Bachalli

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unilog today announced that its CX1 CIMM2 eCommerce platform earned eight gold medals and two silver medals in the 2026 Paradigm B2B Combine (Midmarket Edition), the highest number of medals the platform has received since the Combine launched in 2019. CX1 CIMM2 was recognized in 10 of the report's 12 evaluation categories.Paradigm B2B evaluated CX1 CIMM2 alongside 11 other midmarket eCommerce solutions across 38 weighted criteria, with additional weight given to direct feedback from vendor customers. CX1 CIMM2 earned gold medals for Content & Data Management, Site Search, Promotions Management, Sales & Channel Enablement, Transaction Management, Customer Service & Support, Total Cost of Ownership, and Vision & Strategy. The platform also received silver medals for Ability to Execute and Integrations, Operations & Infrastructure.Transaction Management moved up from silver to gold this year, giving Unilog one more gold medal than it earned in the 2025 report. The 2026 evaluation cited CX1 CIMM2's best-of-breed PIM paired with a leading product content-as-a-service subscription, its go-to-market approach through trade associations and buying groups, its promotions functionality, and its ability to provision new sites and microsites quickly.The report also recognized CX1 CIMM2's emerging agentic AI capabilities as a platform strength and awarded gold for Vision & Strategy, reflecting Unilog's roadmap for AI-powered commerce . Paradigm B2B noted that Unilog customers are increasingly putting AI agents to work across their commerce operations.Founded in 2019 by B2B eCommerce analyst Andy Hoar, the Paradigm B2B Combine evaluates midmarket eCommerce vendors the way professional sports teams assess draft prospects: scoring each on a 1-to-5 scale across 12 categories to surface individual strengths and weaknesses. Paradigm B2B selects and invites every vendor it evaluates, and no vendor can pay for admission or placement, so the results reflect an independent read on how each platform performs.“Scoring gold in Vision & Strategy, and earning our strongest Combine results yet, tells us we're building in the right direction,” said Suchit Bachalli, CEO of Unilog. “Our customers want to grow without adding complexity. The intelligence we're putting into the platform, including agentic AI, is how we help customers sell more, work faster, and do more with the teams they already have.”To see how CX1 CIMM2 scored across all 12 categories, download the report About Paradigm B2BParadigm B2B helps B2B companies navigate today's complex, digital-first environment with high-quality, well-informed, and immediately actionable advice. For more information, visit paradigmb2b.com.About UnilogUnilog is the leader in connected product content and commerce, delivering the platform, content, and connectivity businesses need to succeed in the digital arena. Through the CX1 Platform, Unilog helps wholesale distributors, manufacturers, and specialty retailers sell more, stay relevant, and reduce their cost to serve. Unilog is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit UnilogCorp.com

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