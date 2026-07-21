Leving Matrimonial Law Seminar: Directed Findings and Bifurcated Judgments in Family Law

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The nationally acclaimed Law Offices of Jeffery M. Leving, Ltd. will host the next presentation of the Arthur S. Kallow Continuing Legal Education (CLE) Seminar Series on July 22nd at 6:30 p.m. CDT at 225 W. Wacker Drive in Chicago.Esteemed matrimonial attorney Lawrence S. Starkopf will present on winning Motions for Directed Findings and the requirements for Bifurcated Judgments in complex family law litigation. This seminar will highlight pivotal issues such as timing and strategy for seeking a directed finding, building a solid record, and using bifurcation to address custody, property, and other critical matters in high-conflict divorce and parentage cases.Attorney Starkopf is a leading matrimonial lawyer with decades of winning courtroom experience in highly contested family law matters. He has been involved in complex and influential cases that have helped shape the development of matrimonial law in Illinois, including decisions addressing the classification of marital and non-marital property, business valuation in divorce, college expenses as child support, and the factors courts consider in granting bifurcated judgments of dissolution of marriage.“These are powerful tools in the courtroom that can dramatically impact the outcome of family law cases,” said attorney Jeffery M. Leving, founder and president of the firm, who will facilitate the seminar. “In these seminars, our ultimate goal is to best serve our clients and protect what matters most to them: their children.”The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session. Inquiries about this seminar should be made by emailing jwhiteside@levinglaw.com.The Arthur S. Kallow CLE Seminar SeriesThe Kallow CLE Seminar Series, which began in 2014, provides legal education to matrimonial and family law attorneys and other professionals. CLE credit will be awarded to attorneys attending. The series was created in the relentless pursuit of excellence to maintain dominance in the firm’s practice area, protecting clients, their property, and children with court victories.Attorney Jeffery M. Leving is the recipient of the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award from the President of the United States in recognition of his 7,500 hours of service to this great nation. Leving co-authored the foundational Illinois joint custody law and has dedicated his career to safeguarding children and reuniting them with their fathers.To learn more about law and fatherhood, visit dadsrights.com.

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