WorkTango Launches Constellation, an AI-Moderated Listening Platform That Hears From Everyone in One Session

New software by WorkTango uses AI-moderated listening to hear from every employee and crowdsource solutions in one session.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WorkTango, an award-winning Employee Experience platform, today announced the launch of Constellation, a new AI listening tool that fundamentally changes how organizations gather, explore, understand, solve, and act on employee feedback.

Where surveys surface scores and trends, Constellation goes deeper by running simultaneous, personalized dialogues with every employee, synthesizing themes in real-time, crowdsourcing solutions from the employee population, and delivering a prioritized action plan with assigned owners and timelines. A process that typically would have taken weeks or months through traditional focus groups and deep analytics now takes approximately 30 to 45 minutes with Constellation.

"One of our customers recently went through an acquisition, and leadership had one important question: How do we become one company?" said Monique McDonough, CEO of WorkTango. "Instead of guessing, they decided to run a Constellation session with employees from both sides of the deal, across geographies, to get honest input on what would actually help the two teams come together. This is just one example of how Constellation helps you make better decisions for your people. With every session, leaders get honest answers from every employee, fast enough to act while it still matters.”

Constellation is built around four core capabilities:

Surfaces the 'why’ behind the data – Constellation uses AI-moderated, personalized follow-up questions that dig into the ‘why’ behind a score or a trend, the same way a skilled interviewer would, but at the scale of an entire organization.

Hears from every employee equally – With Constellation, quiet employees, remote workers, and people who'd never speak up in a group setting get the same weight as anyone else. There's no peer pressure shaping the answer.

Surfaces solutions employees already believe in – Employees name their top challenges, propose fixes, and vote in real time. Constellation ranks the winners before they hit a leader's desk.

Delivers a complete picture in one sitting – Constellation hears from every employee simultaneously, so leadership gets a complete view of the organization without waiting on response rates or stitching together feedback from separate channels.

"Survey data tells you a lot, but it can only go so deep," said Chris Orebaugh, VP of Product Management at WorkTango. "We wanted to build something that picks up where a score leaves off. Something that can ask why and keep asking, the way a good conversation does. Constellation talks to every employee at once and adapts questions based on their individual replies as well as what their team has said. In under an hour, the team has real solutions and a ranked list of what they want to see change."

Constellation is not a chatbot. The platform conducts structured, AI-facilitated dialogue within guardrails defined by the session administrator. The follow-up questions adapt based on each employee’s previous reply, but the AI operates within a constrained framework rather than open-ended generation.

For WorkTango platform customers, Constellation joins WorkTango Coach and the broader suite of AI capabilities across the platform, further establishing WorkTango as one of the most AI-forward platforms in Employee Experience.

Constellation is also available as a standalone product, independent of Recognition & Rewards and Surveys & Insights, for use cases like retrospectives, strategic planning, change management, and M&A integration, or anywhere leaders need fast, honest input from their team.

Interested organizations can apply for access at worktango.com/constellation-by-worktango.

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