Grand Renovations Shares 7 Questions to Ask Before Hiring a Contractor

Grand Renovations explains what Metro Vancouver homeowners should ask before choosing and signing with a renovation contractor.

Metro Vancouver homeowners should evaluate permits, scope, insurance, waterproofing, change orders, schedules and warranties before signing.

The stronger proposal clearly explains the scope, permits, waterproofing, schedule, payment stages and responsibility for every part of the work.” — Jhon Willis

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grand Renovations has released a seven-question contractor selection checklist for homeowners planning kitchen, bathroom, condo and full home renovations across Metro Vancouver.

Choosing a renovation contractor affects more than the finished appearance of a home. The contractor’s planning, documentation and construction standards can determine whether the budget remains controlled, whether the schedule is realistic and whether concealed work behind walls and beneath tile is completed correctly.

The checklist is intended for homeowners in Vancouver, Burnaby, North Vancouver, West Vancouver and surrounding Metro Vancouver communities.

1. Can You Provide Current Insurance and WorkSafeBC Documentation?

Homeowners should request proof of commercial general liability insurance and a current WorkSafeBC clearance letter before construction begins.

The documentation should identify the contractor’s legal business name and remain valid throughout the project. Homeowners should also ask who will act as the project supervisor and how subcontractors will be managed.

A contractor who provides these documents promptly demonstrates that the company has established administrative and safety procedures.

2. Which Permits Does the Project Require?

Homeowners should ask the contractor to explain which building, plumbing, electrical, gas or other trade permits may be required for the proposed scope.

Permit requirements depend on the municipality and the specific work being completed. The contractor should identify who will prepare the applications, who will obtain the permits and who will arrange the required inspections.

Homeowners can also request examples of comparable permitted projects completed within the same municipality.

Contractors should not make broad statements that permits are never required. The correct answer should be based on the project scope and confirmed with the appropriate municipal authority.

3. Will the Proposal Include a Detailed Written Scope?

Before signing, homeowners should receive a written proposal that clearly identifies what is included and excluded.

The proposal should address demolition, disposal, site protection, labour, materials, plumbing, electrical work, cabinetry, countertops, tile, fixtures, permits, taxes and final cleanup where applicable.

Finish selections that have not yet been finalized should be shown as clearly defined allowances rather than being hidden inside a general estimate.

A detailed scope allows competing proposals to be compared accurately and reduces disagreements about what the original price included.

4. How Are Changes and Additional Costs Approved?

Renovations can uncover concealed plumbing, electrical, structural or moisture-related conditions that were not visible during the initial inspection.

The contractor should explain how change orders are prepared and approved. A proper change order should identify the additional work, price and effect on the project schedule before the work proceeds whenever reasonably possible.

Homeowners should also request a payment schedule tied to identifiable project stages rather than dates alone.

5. What Waterproofing System Will Be Used?

For a walk-in shower or tiled tub enclosure, homeowners should ask the contractor to identify the complete waterproofing assembly.

The answer should explain the waterproofing membrane or waterproof building-panel system, treatment of seams and corners, pipe penetrations, shower base, curb and drain connection.

Cement board may form part of the tile substrate, but the contractor should separately explain how the complete shower assembly will be waterproofed.

The contractor should also confirm that all components will be installed according to the selected manufacturer’s specifications.

6. What Is the Project Schedule?

A useful renovation schedule should include specific stages rather than only an estimated completion date.

Depending on the project, the schedule may identify:

• Permit application and approval

• Final material selections

• Cabinet and fixture ordering

• Construction start

• Demolition

• Plumbing and electrical rough-ins

• Required inspections

• Boarding and waterproofing

• Tile installation

• Cabinet and countertop installation

• Fixture installation

• Final inspection and deficiency review

The schedule should also identify materials with long lead times and explain which decisions must be completed before construction begins.

7. Who Supervises the Work and What Warranty Is Provided?

Homeowners should know who will supervise the project, how frequently that person will attend the site and who will provide progress updates.

The contractor should also explain which trades will complete regulated work, what warranty applies to labour and how deficiencies will be documented and corrected.

At project completion, homeowners should receive applicable permit records, inspection confirmations, product warranty information and care instructions.

“Homeowners should not select a contractor based only on the lowest initial number,” said Alex Mann, Owner of Grand Renovations. “The stronger proposal is the one that clearly explains the scope, permits, waterproofing, schedule, payment stages and responsibility for each part of the work.”

Warning Signs Before Signing

Answers that are vague, inconsistent or unsupported by written documentation deserve further review.

Homeowners should be cautious when a contractor cannot provide current insurance documentation, discourages required permits, requests substantial payments without corresponding project milestones or refuses to document changes in writing.

A professional renovation proposal should make responsibilities clear before demolition begins.

Grand Renovations provides bathroom, kitchen, condo, and full-home renovation services throughout Vancouver, Burnaby, North Vancouver, West Vancouver, and surrounding Metro Vancouver communities.

Homeowners can learn more about Grand Renovations and request a detailed, milestone-based renovation proposal at https://grandrenovations.ca/.

About Grand Renovations

Grand Renovations is a residential renovation contractor serving Metro Vancouver. The company https://www.grandrenovations.ca/ manages bathroom renovations, kitchen renovations, walk-in shower conversions, condo renovations and complete home improvement projects, including project planning, municipal permit coordination, material selection, construction management, trade scheduling and final finishing.

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