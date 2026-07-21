“Mr. and Mrs. Hypnosis” Compete in America’s Favorite Couple Contest, Bringing Hypnosis to a National Stage

Dr. William Deihl and Dr. Jennifer Couldry, hosts of Hypno Life on 1100 KFNX, invite supporters to vote for Mr. and Mrs. Hypnosis in America’s Favorite Couple.

Hypno Life hosts Dr. William Deihl and Dr. Jennifer Couldry invite America to vote for Mr. and Mrs. Hypnosis in the national competition.

Every vote helps us bring professional hypnosis, clinical sound therapy, and the message of meaningful personal change to a larger national audience.” — Dr. William Deihl and Dr. Jennifer Couldry

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hypno Life radio hosts Dr. William Deihl and Dr. Jennifer Couldry invite the public to vote daily and help bring greater national recognition to hypnosis, clinical sound therapy, and couples working together with a shared purposePHOENIX, ARIZONA — July 21, 2026 — Dr. William Deihl and Dr. Jennifer Couldry, known to listeners as “Mr. and Mrs. Hypnosis,” are competing in the 2026 America’s Favorite Couple contest and are inviting supporters across Arizona and throughout the United States to help them advance by casting a free daily vote.The couple is asking listeners, clients, friends, family members, professional colleagues, and members of the hypnosis and wellness communities to support their journey.For Deihl and Couldry, the competition is about more than winning a national title. It is an opportunity to bring greater public awareness to professional hypnosis, clinical sound therapy, emotional wellness, nervous system regulation, and the positive impact couples can have when they build something meaningful together.The name “Mr. and Mrs. Hypnosis” developed through the couple’s work as the hosts of Hypno Life: Train Your Mind. Change Your Life. , a weekly live radio show and podcast that explores the mind, behavior, health, relationships, emotions, and the subconscious patterns that influence everyday life.Hypno Life airs Saturdays at 11:00 a.m. on 1100 KFNX in Phoenix and is also available through major podcast and streaming platforms.Through the show, Deihl and Couldry discuss real-life topics including anxiety, grief, trauma, burnout, confidence, fears, phobias, loneliness, addiction, habits, chronic pain, sleep, relationships, retirement, emotional overwhelm, and nervous system health.Their shared mission is to help listeners better understand how thoughts, emotions, habits, memories, identity, and subconscious responses can shape behavior and personal change.“Being part of America’s Favorite Couple gives us an opportunity to represent something larger than ourselves,” said Dr. William Deihl. “We are proud of our relationship, but we are also proud of the work we do together. We want people to see that hypnosis is not only associated with entertainment. It can also be part of meaningful conversations about anxiety, habits, trauma, confidence, healing, performance, and personal growth.”The couple believes their participation may be one of the first times a professional hypnosis couple has been recognized together through a national competition of this scale.“To our knowledge, this may be the first time a professional hypnosis couple has been recognized together on a national platform like this,” Deihl said. “That is exciting not only for us, but for the broader hypnosis community. Every vote helps show that people are interested in understanding the mind and creating meaningful change.”How to Vote for Mr. and Mrs. Hypnosis Supporters can cast a free vote every 24 hours through the official America’s Favorite Couple voting page.Vote for Mr. and Mrs. Hypnosis here:The couple is encouraging supporters to bookmark the voting page, return daily, and share the link through social media, email, text messages, professional networks, and community groups.“Every vote matters,” said Dr. Jennifer Couldry. “People may think one vote will not make a difference, but these competitions are built one vote at a time. When people return each day and invite others to participate, that support creates momentum.”The couple is also inviting members of the hypnosis, hypnotherapy, clinical sound therapy, mental wellness, coaching, and integrative-health communities to view the contest as an opportunity to increase awareness of their professions.“A vote for us is also a vote for greater understanding,” Couldry said. “It helps bring attention to hypnosis, therapeutic sound, emotional health, and the many ways people seek support for grief, anxiety, stress, habits, and major life transitions.”The Story Behind Mr. and Mrs. HypnosisDr. William Deihl and Dr. Jennifer Couldry are partners in life, media, education, and their shared commitment to helping people create positive change.Each has an individual professional practice and a distinct area of expertise, but their work comes together through Hypno Life.Deihl is the founder of Doc Hypnosis in Phoenix, Arizona, where he provides personalized hypnotherapy for people seeking support with anxiety, panic, stress, smoking and vaping, sleep, unwanted habits, confidence, fears, performance, pain, and personal development.A third-generation hypnotist, Deihl brings a family history of hypnosis to his work. His grandfather was introduced to hypnosis through chiropractic training, and his father became certified in hypnosis in 1966. Deihl later developed his own career in psychology, wellness, behavior, and professional hypnotherapy.His approach emphasizes that hypnosis is not about surrendering control. Instead, he describes it as a focused state of attention that can help people work more effectively with their own thoughts, emotions, habits, and internal responses.“People sometimes assume the hypnotist has the power,” Deihl said. “The real power belongs to the person in the chair. Hypnosis can help someone access their own motivation, imagination, emotional resources, and ability to respond differently.”Couldry is the founder and CEO of Soul Echo Therapy, where she integrates clinical sound therapy, hypnotherapy, breath, resonance, and trauma-informed approaches.Her professional background includes advanced musical training, performance, education, leadership, and therapeutic work. As a clinical sound therapist and hypnotherapist, she focuses on the relationship between sound, breath, the nervous system, emotional processing, and the body’s response to stress.“Sound can reach people in ways that words sometimes cannot,” Couldry said. “When someone is overwhelmed, grieving, anxious, or emotionally exhausted, the nervous system may need safety before deeper change can occur. Breath, resonance, focused attention, and therapeutic sound can help create space for that process.”Together, Deihl and Couldry bring different perspectives to the same central question: How can people better understand their minds and create lasting change?The Creation of Hypno LifeThe title “Mr. and Mrs. Hypnosis” grew naturally from the couple’s work on Hypno Life and the identity they developed as a husband-and-wife team discussing hypnosis, therapeutic sound, emotional wellness, relationships, and behavior.The show was created to make conversations about the subconscious mind more practical, relatable, and understandable.Rather than presenting hypnosis as mysterious or magical, Hypno Life examines how patterns form, why people repeat behaviors they say they want to change, and how emotions, memories, relationships, and nervous system responses influence daily choices.The show’s title, Hypno Life: Train Your Mind. Change Your Life., reflects the couple’s belief that change becomes more possible when people understand the thoughts, emotions, habits, and subconscious responses influencing their lives.Each episode focuses on a subject affecting real people.The couple has explored why individuals remain stuck in unwanted habits, why grief can change a person’s sense of identity, how fear develops, why retirement can create emotional uncertainty, and how digital overload contributes to stress and burnout.They have also discussed pain, sleep, trauma, addiction, separation anxiety, confidence, memory, loneliness, people-pleasing, relationships, and the emotional impact of receiving a diagnosis.“Our goal is not to tell people that every challenge has a quick or simple answer,” Couldry said. “Our goal is to help people become more curious about what may be happening beneath the surface.”Deihl added, “A person may say, ‘I know what I should do, but I cannot make myself do it.’ That is where the conversation becomes important. People often know what they want consciously, while another part of the mind may still be protecting an old habit, fear, belief, or emotional response.”Challenging Misconceptions About HypnosisOne reason the couple is excited about the America’s Favorite Couple contest is the opportunity to challenge outdated ideas about hypnosis.Popular culture has often portrayed hypnosis as mind control, loss of awareness, or one person forcing another to act against their will.Professional hypnosis is very different from those portrayals.During hypnosis, a person generally remains aware, can hear what is happening, can communicate, and can stop the process at any time.Hypnosis is often described as a focused state of attention in which a person may become more responsive to imagery, mental rehearsal, personally meaningful suggestions, and new ways of interpreting familiar experiences.“You are not asleep, unconscious, or controlled,” Deihl said. “You are participating. The work is collaborative.”Couldry said national visibility can help replace fear and misunderstanding with education.“Many people are curious about hypnosis but feel hesitant because of what they have seen in movies or on stage,” she said. “This contest gives us a positive way to introduce people to a more accurate and respectful understanding.”The couple also hopes to raise awareness of clinical sound therapy.While many people are familiar with music for relaxation, clinical sound therapy may involve the intentional use of sound, resonance, breath, rhythm, and vibration to support regulation, awareness, emotional processing, and therapeutic goals.“Sound is not only something we hear,” Couldry said. “We experience it through the body. Rhythm, tone, breath, and vibration can influence attention, emotion, and how settled or activated someone feels.”A Couple United by PurposeDeihl and Couldry believe the strength of their partnership comes from having a shared purpose while respecting their different professional perspectives.They do not always approach a topic in exactly the same way, and they see that difference as one of the strengths of Hypno Life.Deihl often approaches subjects through hypnosis, psychology, behavior, habits, motivation, and the subconscious mind.Couldry frequently brings in sound, breath, grief, trauma-informed care, emotional expression, and nervous system regulation.Their conversations allow listeners to hear how different approaches can complement one another.“We do not have to be identical to be aligned,” Couldry said. “A strong partnership allows each person to bring their own knowledge, experience, and voice.”Producing a weekly radio show also requires teamwork, preparation, communication, and the ability to discuss complicated subjects in a way that remains accessible to listeners.“People hear the finished show, but there is a great deal of work behind it,” Deihl said. “We choose topics, prepare ideas, create promotional content, and think about what listeners may need to hear.”That teamwork is one reason they believe they are a strong fit for America’s Favorite Couple.Their story includes entrepreneurship, radio, healthcare, education, public speaking, personal challenges, professional growth, and a shared desire to help others.Bringing the Hypnosis Community TogetherThe couple hopes their campaign will encourage members of the hypnosis profession to support broader public recognition.The field includes professionals working in private practice, clinical environments, coaching, sports performance, stress management, pain support, smoking cessation, education, entertainment, and personal development.Despite the variety of approaches, many professionals share the challenge of helping the public understand what hypnosis is and what it is not.“This is an opportunity for the hypnosis community to be seen,” Deihl said. “We may practice in different ways and serve different populations, but everyone benefits when the public has a better understanding of hypnosis.”Couldry said she also hopes professionals from clinical sound therapy, music therapy, trauma-informed care, mind-body wellness, and related fields will feel represented.“We want this to feel inclusive,” she said. “Our work is not about saying there is only one path to healing. People are complex and may benefit from different kinds of support.”The couple emphasizes that hypnosis and clinical sound therapy should not be presented as replacements for necessary medical treatment or licensed mental-health care.Instead, these approaches may serve as part of a broader system of support, depending on a person’s needs, goals, and professional guidance.Why National Recognition MattersNational recognition can influence how the public views a profession.When people see hypnosis represented by a professional couple discussing real-life concerns, it can help move the subject beyond stereotypes.The couple believes the contest allows people to connect with them first as individuals and partners, then become curious about their work.“People connect with stories,” Deihl said. “They may discover us through the contest and then learn about the radio show. From there, they may hear an episode about anxiety, grief, habits, or relationships that helps them feel understood.”Couldry said the contest can also highlight the importance of couples supporting one another’s goals.“A healthy partnership does not mean one person disappears into the other person’s work,” she said. “It means both people are able to grow, contribute, and build something meaningful together.”The couple hopes their participation encourages other couples to think about their own shared purpose.Not every couple will host a radio show or operate therapeutic practices, but many couples have a business, family goal, creative pursuit, charitable cause, or community commitment that brings them together.“Being a couple is not only about what you feel for each other,” Deihl said. “It is also about what you create together.”How Supporters Can HelpThe most important way supporters can help is by voting once every 24 hours through the official contest page.Vote here:Supporters can also share the voting page through Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, email, text, professional associations, and community groups.Listeners of Hypno Life can share their favorite episodes and explain how the show has helped them understand a personal challenge.Professionals in hypnosis and related fields can share the campaign as an opportunity to support greater national visibility for the profession.“Please do not assume someone else will vote,” Couldry said. “Your vote matters, and sharing the link may introduce the campaign to many more people.”Vote for Mr. and Mrs. HypnosisDr. William Deihl and Dr. Jennifer Couldry are asking supporters to join them in this national competition and help bring hypnosis, clinical sound therapy, emotional wellness, and mind-body approaches to a larger audience.They hope the campaign will celebrate their relationship, their work on Hypno Life, and the broader community of professionals helping people create meaningful change.“We are grateful for every person who listens to the show, supports our practices, attends our presentations, and shares our work,” Deihl said. “This competition is another chapter in that journey.”Couldry added, “We would be honored to represent Arizona, our listeners, our clients, and the professional communities we are part of. We hope people will vote, share, and follow the journey with us.”Supporters can vote once every 24 hours at:About Hypno LifeHypno Life: Train Your Mind. Change Your Life. is a weekly live radio show and podcast hosted by Dr. William Deihl and Dr. Jennifer Couldry.The program explores hypnosis, clinical sound therapy, emotional health, subconscious patterns, habits, relationships, trauma, grief, confidence, nervous system regulation, and personal growth.Hypno Life airs Saturdays at 11:00 a.m. on 1100 KFNX in Phoenix and is available through major podcast and streaming platforms.About Dr. William DeihlDr. William Deihl is the founder of Doc Hypnosis in Phoenix, Arizona.A third-generation hypnotist, he provides individualized hypnotherapy for anxiety, panic, stress, sleep, smoking and vaping cessation, unwanted habits, confidence, fears, pain, performance, and personal transformation.Website:About Dr. Jennifer CouldryDr. Jennifer Couldry is the founder and CEO of Soul Echo Therapy.Her work integrates clinical sound therapy, hypnotherapy, breath, resonance, and trauma-informed approaches to support emotional wellness, grief recovery, nervous system regulation, stress reduction, and personal transformation.Website:

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