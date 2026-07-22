STK Steps Out from Behind the Curtain with STK Helix, a 5G AI-Native Smartphone Built for Clinical Trials

STK is re-entering the market with a purpose-built device for decentralised clinical trials, eCOA/ePRO data capture and life sciences deployments.

STK designs and builds purpose-built smartphones and tablets for global eCOA, ePRO and decentralised clinical trials. Engineered in the UK since 1993.” — Henri Salameh

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- STK Steps Out from Behind the Curtain with STK Helix , a 5G AI-Native Smartphone Built for Clinical TrialsAfter more than 30 years designing and manufacturing mobile devices, STK is re-entering the market with a purpose-built device for decentralised clinical trials, eCOA/ePRO data capture and life sciences deployments.London, UK, 21 July 2026: STK, a mobile device manufacturer with more than 30 years of experience, today announces the upcoming launch of STK Helix, a purpose-built 5G AI-native smartphone designed to support decentralised clinical trials, eCOA/ePRO data capture and life sciences deployments.While consumer device brands competed for headlines, STK spent more than three decades perfecting the art of mobile device manufacturing behind the scenes. Since 1993, the company has designed, built and supplied mobile technology across global markets, including more than a decade operating quietly in white-label mode for major carriers and brands.Now, STK is stepping out from behind the curtain.STK’s decision to focus on the clinical trials and life sciences sector follows the success of the STK X3 Smartphone, a device built from the ground up by STK and supplied into clinical research environments, including Signant Health and other life sciences organisations. The STK X3 demonstrated the value of purpose-built mobile hardware in eCOA/ePRO workflows, patient-facing trial participation and clinical research deployments.That experience helped shape the next chapter: STK Helix.With STK Helix, the company is bringing its hardware expertise directly to pharma companies, CROs and life sciences technology providers, with a device developed specifically around the operational realities of modern clinical research.STK Helix has been developed to support decentralised and hybrid trial models, remote patient participation, multilingual data capture, biometric identity workflows, patient engagement prompts and scalable international deployment.At the centre of the STK Helix proposition is STK Cortex , the device’s evolving AI capability layer. STK Cortex has been created as a structured AI release architecture, allowing STK Helix to evolve through named capability releases while the device remains the hardware foundation.The approach positions STK not only as a device manufacturer, but as a platform company building intelligent device infrastructure for clinical research.The initial Cortex roadmap includes:• STK Cortex: core on-device AI capability, supporting on-device inference, biometric identity workflows, protocol reminders, patient engagement prompts and multilingual ePRO engagement across 70+ languages.• STK Cortex +Sense: designed to facilitate passive gait, motion and sleep-related signal capture for clinical research workflows.• STK Cortex +Voice: designed to support voice-based signal capture and on-device analysis within approved study workflows.• STK Cortex +Lens: designed to help standardise image capture conditions for clinical trial data collection.• STK Cortex +Nexus: designed to support global eSIM-enabled connectivity workflows across 200+ countries and territories via 700+ global networks, helping reduce physical SIM logistics for international study deployments.Jay Pau, CEO at STK, said:“For more than 30 years, STK has been building mobile devices behind the scenes. Our move into clinical trials was not a sudden pivot. It was shaped by the success of the STK X3 Smartphone, which showed us that purpose-built mobile hardware could play a valuable role in life sciences deployments. With STK Helix, we are taking that experience further and bringing a 5G AI-native device platform into one of the most important and demanding sectors in the world: clinical research.”Nigel Whitehead, Head of Global Sales & Devices at STK, added:“Pharma companies and CROs need more than generic smartphones. They need reliable, scalable and intelligent device infrastructure that can support the way modern trials are now being delivered. STK Helix builds on our clinical trials experience with STK X3 and introduces STK Cortex as the AI capability layer that allows the device story to evolve over time.”“Helix is the hardware foundation. Cortex is the AI capability layer. Each Cortex release gives us a new chapter, from on-device AI and multilingual ePRO to passive signal capture, voice-based workflows, standardised imaging and global connectivity.”The launch of STK Helix marks a strategic re-entry for STK. Rather than returning to the consumer smartphone market, STK is focusing its manufacturing experience on the clinical trials and life sciences sector, where device reliability, deployment consistency, data capture and patient usability are critical.STK Helix is designed to support clinical research infrastructure and patient-facing trial workflows. It is not positioned as diagnosing, treating, preventing or replacing clinical decision-making.Further product details, partner announcements and Cortex release updates are expected to follow.________________________________________About STKSTK has been designing and manufacturing mobile devices since 1993. After more than a decade operating quietly in white-label mode for major carriers and brands, STK is re-entering the market under its own brand with STK Helix, a purpose-built 5G AI-native smartphone for decentralised clinical trials, eCOA/ePRO data capture and life sciences deployments.STK’s focus on clinical trials follows the successful deployment of the STK X3 Smartphone into life sciences environments, including use by Signant Health and other clinical research organisations. Building on that experience, STK Helix has been developed as the next generation of STK’s clinical trial device strategy.Powered by STK Cortex, its evolving on-device AI capability layer, STK Helix is designed to facilitate secure, scalable and patient-friendly clinical trial workflows for pharma companies, CROs and clinical research organisations.STK Helix supports clinical research infrastructure and data capture workflows. It is not positioned as diagnosing, treating, preventing or replacing clinical decision-making.

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