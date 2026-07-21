Loadsure and CrossCountry Freight Solutions (CCFS) Partner to Deliver High-Velocity Embedded Insurance to the LTL Market

Loadsure and CrossCountry Freight Solutions (CCFS) Partner to Deliver Embedded Insurance to the LTL Market

Our mission is to improve the embedded insurance workflow by delivering expert underwriting at the speed of the modern supply chain and high-velocity LTL space.” — Johnny McCord, CEO and Founder of Loadsure

NEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Loadsure, the global leader in AI-powered freight protection , and CrossCountry Freight Solutions (CCFS), a premier cloud-native, asset-based LTL carrier, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver the industry’s fastest embedded insurance solutions. By integrating Loadsure’s AI-driven underwriting directly into the CCFS technology stack, the partnership empowers shippers to secure full-value cargo insurance at the moment of booking, bypassing the coverage gaps and low recovery limits of traditional carrier liability.As one of the fastest-growing LTL fleets in the industry, CrossCountry Freight Solutions has built a reputation for innovative technology and cloud-native agility. This partnership allows Loadsure to deliver its sophisticated risk management solutions directly to the carrier level, providing an automated, friction-free workflow that protects the end customer in the fast-paced world of modern logistics.“Our mission is to improve the embedded insurance workflow by delivering expert underwriting at the speed of the modern supply chain,” said Johnny McCord, CEO and Founder of Loadsure. “In the high-velocity LTL space, speed and precision are non-negotiable. Partnering with a tech-forward, asset-based leader like CCFS allows us to ensure that high-quality, full-value protection is a native, effortless part of every shipment, protecting the shipper and the carrier alike.”A New Standard for Asset-Based EfficiencyThe collaboration addresses a critical need for shippers who have historically been underserved by legacy insurance models. By leveraging CCFS’s industry-leading technology enhancements, Loadsure is able to design insurance integrations that provide real-time pricing and instant claims support directly at the point of sale, offering a level of security previously unavailable in the LTL sector."When shipping higher-value freight, standard carrier liability may not fully cover the value of a shipment. That's why CrossCountry Freight Solutions is pleased to partner with Loadsure to offer customers the option of full-value cargo coverage," said Eric Beeman, Director of Product Management at CrossCountry Freight Solutions. "It gives our customers added flexibility and greater peace of mind when shipping their most valuable freight. Loadsure's modern technology, responsive support, and knowledgeable team made them the right partner to help us deliver this solution."“I’ve seen how legacy insurance creates a massive friction point that erodes carrier margins,” said Michael Kennedy, EVP of Sales and Marketing at Loadsure. “Cloud-native fleets like CCFS are moving too fast for traditional markets to keep up. By embedding Loadsure, CCFS isn’t just adding a feature—they are fundamentally changing the value proposition for their shippers. We are giving asset-based fleets the ability to offer immediate, full-value security that was previously impossible in the LTL space.”About LoadsureLoadsure is a leading provider of supply chain insurance coverage and a rapidly growing insurtech serving the North American and European markets. Through its innovative Holistic Freight Protection approach, Loadsure empowers shippers, freight professionals, and motor carriers, via insurance agents to make informed decisions about supply-chain risks, safeguard their businesses with a comprehensive suite of insurance coverages, and quickly recover from loss through near real-time claims processing. Using advanced data analytics and AI, Loadsure generates accurately priced, tailored policies in seconds. Its platform integrates seamlessly into partner TMSs and load boards, and was recognized by Insurance Insider as the 2024 Insurtech Product of the Year. Loadsure is a managing general agent and Lloyd’s coverholder.About CrossCountry Freight Solutions (CCFS)CrossCountry Freight Solutions (CCFS) is an innovative, asset-based LTL carrier providing high-efficiency transportation solutions across the United States. As a cloud-native organization, CCFS leads the industry in technology-driven logistics, focusing on rapid growth and superior customer service to meet the demands of the modern supply chain.

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