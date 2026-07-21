Monument Systems Joins CMS Health Technology Ecosystem Initiative, Advancing Healthcare Operations and Interoperability

Participation reinforces Monument's commitment to modernizing health plan operations via intelligent automation, workflow innovation, & connected technology.

Monument Systems is committed to helping health plans address these challenges through AI-driven workflow automation, medical necessity decision support, and modern platform architecture.” — Owen McGuire, SVP, Strategic Partnerships & Product at Monument Systems

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Monument Systems, LLC, a healthcare technology company delivering modern solutions for claims, enrollment, and appeals & grievances operations, announced today that it has joined the CMS Health Technology Ecosystem initiative, a voluntary effort designed to advance interoperability, modernize healthcare workflows, and reduce administrative burden through innovative technology solutions.The CMS Health Technology Ecosystem brings together healthcare organizations, technology innovators, and industry stakeholders to accelerate secure data exchange, improve operational efficiency, and support a more connected healthcare experience. CMS has emphasized that the initiative is intended to foster collaboration across the healthcare industry through real-world technology adoption and interoperability."Healthcare organizations are facing increasing pressure to improve efficiency, enhance data accessibility, and streamline administrative processes," said Owen McGuire, SVP, Strategic Partnerships & Product at Monument Systems. "Our participation in the CMS Health Technology Ecosystem reinforces Monument's commitment to helping health plans address these challenges through AI-driven workflow automation, medical necessity decision support, and modern platform architecture."Monument's participation aligns with ongoing investments across its portfolio of healthcare technology solutions, including:• Claims management platforms Enrollment and eligibility solutions• Appeals & Grievances operations• AI-enabled medical necessity and utilization management workflows• Interoperability-focused platform architectureMonument's AI capabilities are designed to help health and PACE plans coordinate and evaluate multiple sources of guidance and policy, supporting faster and more consistent operational decision-making while reducing administrative complexity.The company's participation in the initiative reflects a broader commitment to helping health plans prepare for a future that is increasingly connected, data-driven, and interoperable. CMS has identified interoperability, workflow modernization, and technology-enabled collaboration as key objectives of the Health Technology Ecosystem initiative."This initiative aligns closely with the direction Monument is already pursuing alongside our clients," McGuire added. "We are excited to continue investing in technologies that improve operational performance, simplify complex workflows, and support the evolving needs of health plans and their members."About Monument SystemsMonument Systems, LLC is a healthcare technology company focused on delivering modern solutions for health and PACE plan operations led by a team with decades of healthcare operational and technology expertise. The company’s platform supports claims processing, enrollment, appeals & grievances, workflow automation, interoperability, and AI-driven decision support helping healthcare and PACE organizations improve efficiency, scalability, and operational outcomes. For more information, visit: https://monument-systems.com/ or https://www.linkedin.com/company/monument-systems-llc/ Contact:Pamela RaleyCRO / SVP Client PartnershipsMonument Systems, LLCpraley@monument-systems.com

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