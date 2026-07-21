FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

To: News Media

From: Bamberg County Administration

Date: July 20, 2026

Re: Much-Anticipated Bamberg County Historic Courthouse Construction to Begin with July 24 Groundbreaking Ceremony

Bamberg, South Carolina (July 2026) –On Friday, July 24 at 11 a.m., the Bamberg County Council will celebrate the much-anticipated Bamberg County Historic Courthouse Renovation with a groundbreaking ceremony. Residents and community leaders have been anxiously awaiting this day for over five years since the courthouse closed its doors because it was deemed structurally unsafe and uninhabitable. Since the courthouse closed, all court proceedings have occurred in the former National Guard Armory, which is now called the Bamberg County Civic Center. The center lacks central heating and air as well as adequate space to efficiently and effectively conduct business. Prior to the groundbreaking, there will be a program detailing the courthouse’s historical significance and renovation plans.

The Bamberg Historic Courthouse was built in 1897, the same year Bamberg County split from Barnwell County. The building was designed by Architect LF Goodrich, a well-known architect who also designed the Burke County, Georgia Courthouse and the Athens, Georgia City Hall. The Bamberg County Courthouse was originally located in the center of Bamberg and was moved to its current location on Main Highway in 1950. In addition to the relocation, the courthouse was also renovated and expanded at that time. However, the current building has remained unchanged since 1950 with no significant restoration or repairs. As a result, structural, electrical, mechanical, and accessibility issues have only been exacerbated. The building has been extensively evaluated by architectural, engineering, plumbing, and fire protection experts, and Bamberg County Council is eager to finally get this bond- and grant-funded project underway.

Providing Bamberg County residents with essential services while promoting historical preservation when possible has been and will continue to be one of Bamberg County Council’s top priorities. Needless to say, this milestone in the Bamberg County Historic Courthouse’s evolution cannot come quickly enough, and Bamberg County Council and Administration encourage all community partners and residents to attend the groundbreaking ceremony on July 24.

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For more information on this press release, email info@bambergcounty.sc.gov