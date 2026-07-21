Grand Renovations Completes 19 Metro Vancouver Projects in July 2026

Completed Metro Vancouver renovation project by Grand Renovations, one of 19 residential projects completed in July 2026. Completed walk-in shower conversion by Grand Renovations featuring modern tile, updated fixtures and a frameless glass enclosure.

Projects included walk-in shower conversions, kitchen upgrades and complete strata condo renovations across Vancouver, Burnaby and the North Shore.

Walk-in showers are among the most requested upgrades because they improve accessibility, visual space and long-term bathroom practicality.” — Jhon Willis

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grand Renovations completed 19 residential renovation projects in July 2026 across Vancouver, Burnaby, North Vancouver and West Vancouver.

The completed work included eight walk-in shower conversions, seven kitchen cabinet and countertop renovation packages and four complete strata condo renovations.

The eight walk-in shower projects were completed in several property types and Metro Vancouver neighbourhoods, including detached homes in Canyon Heights in North Vancouver and Cedardale in West Vancouver, as well as strata condos in Burnaby’s Metrotown area and Vancouver’s Fairview neighbourhood.

These bathroom projects included the removal of existing bathtub-and-shower combinations and the installation of modern walk-in showers tailored to each property’s layout, plumbing conditions, and homeowner requirements.

Selected projects included waterproofing systems, drain modifications, large-format tile installation, updated plumbing fixtures, shower niches and frameless glass enclosures.

“Walk-in shower conversions continue to be one of the most requested bathroom upgrades among both house and condo owners,” said Alex Mann, Owner of Grand Renovations. “Homeowners are looking for bathrooms that are easier to use, visually open and designed for long-term practicality.”

Grand Renovations also completed seven kitchen cabinet and countertop renovation packages during July.

The kitchen projects were located in Lower Lonsdale in North Vancouver, Dundarave in West Vancouver, Brentwood in Burnaby and Kitsilano in Vancouver.

The completed kitchen work included cabinet replacement, revised storage configurations, quartz and quartzite countertop installation, backsplash work, appliance coordination, lighting updates and finish carpentry.

Four complete strata condo renovation packages were also completed during the month. These projects required coordination between homeowners, strata corporations, property managers, building personnel and construction trades.

Strata renovation requirements can include renovation applications, contractor insurance documentation, WorkSafeBC information, restricted working hours, elevator reservations, common-area protection and municipal permits where required.

For Burnaby condo projects, Grand Renovations coordinated strata approvals alongside City of Burnaby permit requirements where the renovation scope required municipal authorization.

The company’s condo renovation process is designed to manage the additional scheduling, documentation and access requirements associated with occupied multi-unit residential buildings.

Grand Renovations has developed a structured process for walk-in shower conversions that includes site assessment, scope preparation, material planning, demolition, plumbing coordination, waterproofing, tile installation, glass measurement and final finishing.

Keeping these stages coordinated helps homeowners maintain a more predictable renovation schedule and budget.

Combined with the 16 renovation projects completed in June, Grand Renovations completed 35 residential renovation projects across June and July 2026.

The company is currently accepting consultations for remaining late-summer and fall 2026 bathroom, kitchen and complete condo renovation projects.

Homeowners can review renovation services and request a project consultation at https://grandrenovations.ca/.

About Grand Renovations

Grand Renovations is a residential renovation contractor serving Vancouver, Burnaby, North Vancouver, West Vancouver and surrounding Metro Vancouver communities. The company manages bathroom, kitchen, condo and complete home renovation projects, including planning, material selection, construction coordination, licensed trade scheduling and final finishing.

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