Allstate Roofing Earns Elite National Distinctions for Contracting Excellence and Consumer Trust

ARCO & Certainteed Awards

Allstate Roofing named ARCO’s 2026 Top-Rated Roofing Contractor, celebrating 10 years of elite CertainTeed credentialed service and verified customer trust.

We remain passionately dedicated to offering top-tier roofing solutions that perfectly combine unmatched durability, modern efficiency, and trusted expertise for all our loyal customers.” — Chad Thomas

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following a summer of major national recognition, Allstate Roofing has officially been named the Top-Rated Roofing Contractor for the Class of 2026 by the American Roofing Contractors Organization (ARCO). This prestigious industry honor, awarded on June 25, 2026, follows an independent evaluation of the company’s strict licensing, insurance, and exceptional customer-outcome records.The achievement comes on the heels of another significant milestone: on May 26, 2026, CertainTeed honored Allstate Roofing with its Contractor’s EDGETenured Member status, celebrating a full decade of elite credentialed commercial roofing service since 2015.Residential property owners can invest with absolute confidence, knowing that they are working with a fully vetted organization whose operational transparency and customer care have been independently verified at a national level.According to CertainTeed, this powerful credential places the company among a highly exclusive, select group of contractors across the U.S. and Canada. The distinction serves as a testament to the company's ongoing professionalism, robust management, and heavily customer-focused approach. Consumers in the local market have the distinct advantage of having a highly reliable, high-caliber company dedicated to long-term community relationships.As compelling proof of the quality of their work, these awards reflect years of repeat business and stand as clear proof of their clients' continuing trust and profound satisfaction.Allstate Roofing remains passionately dedicated to offering top-tier roofing solutions that perfectly combine unmatched durability, modern efficiency, and trusted expertise for all loyal customers.

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