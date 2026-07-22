World Brain Day 2026: Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla Calls for Brain Health Priority

World Brain Day 2026 infographic by Dr. Rao's Hospital, Guntur, highlighting brain health as a public priority, featuring stroke, brain tumors, epilepsy, spine disorders, brain aneurysms, dementia, pediatric neurology, prevention, and the five pillars of The advanced biplane cath lab at Dr. Rao's Hospital, designed for precision neurovascular procedures and minimally invasive surgeries, first in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in India. From Global Training to Local Impact: Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla brings world-class brain, spine, stroke, and neurovascular care to Tier-II India through advanced neurosurgical technologies and comprehensive neuroscience services at Dr. Rao’s Hospital, Gun The high-tech neurosurgery operating room at Dr. Rao's Hospital, Guntur featuring advanced imaging and navigation systems for precise brain and spine surgeries. Dr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences has developed a comprehensive multidisciplinary pituitary program over the past six years, performing more than 400 pituitary surgeries while integrating endoscopic skull base surgery, stereota

On World Brain Day 2026, Dr. Rao highlights prevention, early diagnosis, stroke awareness, and advanced neuroscience care at Dr. Rao's Hospital – IIN.

Brain health begins with awareness, prevention, and timely care. Every minute matters in neurological emergencies, and early diagnosis can save lives, preserve function, and restore hope.” — Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, Neurosurgeon & Founder, Dr. Rao’s Hospital

GUNTUR, ANDHRA PRADESH, INDIA, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- World Brain Day 2026: Internationally Trained Neurosurgeon Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla Calls for Brain Health to Become a Public Health Priority in IndiaDr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences (IIN) Urges Early Recognition, Prevention, Timely Treatment, and Equitable Access to Advanced Neuroscience Care on World Brain DayGUNTUR, Andhra Pradesh, India – July 22, 2026 — On the occasion of World Brain Day 2026, internationally fellowship-trained neurosurgeon Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, Founder and Chief Neurosurgeon of Dr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences (IIN), has called upon healthcare professionals, policymakers, educators, and the public to recognize brain health as a public health priority. He emphasized that prevention, early diagnosis, timely specialist intervention, and equitable access to neuroscience care are essential to reducing the growing burden of neurological diseases in India.Observed annually on July 22, World Brain Day is led by the World Federation of Neurology (WFN) to raise awareness about neurological disorders and promote better brain health globally. The 2026 campaign emphasizes "Brain Health: Access for All," reinforcing that every individual deserves timely access to quality neurological care regardless of geography or socioeconomic status. Recent WFN estimates indicate that more than 3.4 billion people are affected by neurological conditions, making them the leading cause of disability globally."Brain health is not only a medical issue—it is a social, economic, and national priority," said Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, internationally fellowship-trained neurosurgeon and Founder of Dr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences (IIN)."Many devastating neurological diseases can be prevented, detected earlier, or treated more effectively when patients recognize warning signs and seek expert care without delay. Every minute matters in stroke, every seizure deserves evaluation, and every persistent neurological symptom should be investigated promptly."Neurological Disorders Continue to RiseIndia is witnessing an increasing burden of neurological disorders due to aging populations, lifestyle diseases, road traffic injuries, hypertension, diabetes, obesity, and improved life expectancy."Brain health is fundamental to human life, productivity, independence, and dignity," said Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla."As a neurosurgeon, I have witnessed how early recognition and timely intervention can dramatically change outcomes for patients with stroke, brain tumors, spinal disorders, traumatic brain injuries, hydrocephalus, epilepsy, and other neurological diseases. Brain health should not begin in the operating room—it begins with awareness, prevention, and early diagnosis."The 5Ws of World Brain Day 2026WHO?Patients, families, healthcare professionals, governments, educators, and communities worldwide.WHAT?World Brain Day is an international awareness campaign dedicated to improving brain health and reducing the burden of neurological disorders.WHEN?July 22, 2026.WHERE?Observed globally, including awareness initiatives led by Dr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences (IIN) in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, India.WHY?Neurological disorders are among the leading causes of disability and death worldwide. Many conditions become significantly more treatable when diagnosed early, while prevention strategies can substantially reduce disease burden.Why Brain Health Has Become a Global Public Health PriorityNeurological diseases affect people across every stage of life—from newborns and children to older adults.Conditions such as:StrokeBrain tumorsBrain aneurysmsArteriovenous malformations (AVMs)EpilepsyParkinson's diseaseDementiaTraumatic brain injurySpine disordersPediatric neurological diseasesHydrocephaluscontinue to increase because of aging populations, hypertension, diabetes, obesity, road traffic accidents, sedentary lifestyles, and improved life expectancy.According to Dr. Rao, one of the greatest challenges remains delayed diagnosis."Many patients ignore warning symptoms until permanent neurological injury has already occurred. Every minute matters in stroke. Every seizure deserves evaluation. Persistent headaches, weakness, balance problems, or changes in vision should never be ignored."Experience Matters: A Neurosurgeon's PerspectiveWith more than two decades of clinical experience and advanced fellowship training in the United States across multiple neurosurgical subspecialties, Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla has managed thousands of patients with complex neurological disorders.His clinical experience includes advanced treatment of:Brain tumorsSkull base tumorsStrokeBrain aneurysmsCerebrovascular disordersEndoscopic brain surgeryMinimally invasive spine surgeryPediatric neurosurgeryEndoscopic skull base surgeryFunctional neurosurgeryEndovascular neurosurgeryCraniovertebral junction disordersAccording to Dr. Rao:"Technology has transformed neurosurgery, but awareness remains our most powerful tool. The earlier patients seek specialist evaluation, the greater the opportunity to preserve neurological function and quality of life."Protecting Brain Health: What Every Family Should KnowBrain health begins long before disease develops.Evidence-based strategies that may reduce neurological risk include:Maintaining healthy blood pressureControlling diabetesRegular physical activityAdequate sleepAvoiding tobacco useLimiting alcohol intakeEating a balanced dietWearing helmets and seat beltsManaging stressSeeking immediate medical attention for stroke symptomsRecognizing neurological emergencies early can significantly improve treatment outcomes.When Should You Consult a Neurosurgeon?Early specialist consultation is recommended for patients experiencing:Persistent headachesProgressive limb weaknessSpeech difficultyFacial weaknessLoss of balanceRecurrent seizuresMemory declineBack pain with weakness or bladder symptomsBrain tumorsHydrocephalusHead injuriesCraniovertebral junction disordersSpine tumorsBrain aneurysmsPrompt diagnosis often expands treatment options and improves outcomes.Advanced Neurosciences Close to HomeDr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences (IIN) has developed an integrated neuroscience program designed to deliver advanced neurological care closer to patients in Andhra Pradesh and neighboring states.The institute provides comprehensive services including:Brain tumor surgeryKeyhole neurosurgerySkull base surgeryEndoscopic brain surgeryEndoscopic spine surgeryMinimally invasive spine surgeryPediatric neurosurgeryCerebrovascular and endovascular neurosurgeryFunctional neurosurgeryEpilepsy surgeryNeuro-oncologyNeurocritical careAdvanced neuronavigationIntraoperative neurophysiological monitoringHybrid operating room technologies"Our goal has always been to ensure that patients receive internationally benchmarked neuroscience care without unnecessary delays or long-distance travel," Dr. Rao said.Frequently Asked QuestionsWhat is World Brain Day?World Brain Day is a global awareness initiative led by the World Federation of Neurology to promote brain health and improve access to neurological care.Why is brain health important?The brain controls movement, memory, speech, emotions, thinking, and every major body function. Protecting brain health supports lifelong independence and quality of life.What are the warning signs of stroke?Sudden facial drooping, arm weakness, speech difficulty, severe headache, vision changes, or loss of balance require immediate emergency medical evaluation.Can neurological diseases be prevented?Although not all neurological disorders are preventable, controlling vascular risk factors, maintaining a healthy lifestyle, preventing head injuries, and seeking early medical care can significantly reduce the risk of many conditions.When should someone consult a neurosurgeon?Patients should seek expert evaluation for brain tumors, spinal disorders, head injuries, hydrocephalus, aneurysms, craniovertebral junction disorders, and neurological conditions that may require surgical treatment.Why Patients Across Andhra Pradesh Trust Dr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences (IIN)Patients from Guntur, Vijayawada, Amaravati, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Rajahmundry, Tirupati, Kurnool, Kadapa, Hyderabad, and neighboring regions seek advanced neurological care at Dr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences (IIN). The hospital combines internationally trained expertise, advanced technology, multidisciplinary teamwork, and patient-centered care to deliver comprehensive brain, spine, and nerve services.Closing Statement"Every healthy brain represents a healthier family, a stronger workforce, and a more resilient nation," Dr. Rao concluded."On this World Brain Day, I encourage every individual to recognize neurological warning signs, adopt healthier lifestyles, and seek expert medical care without delay. Brain health is not only a personal responsibility—it is a public priority."About Dr. Mohana Rao PatibandlaDr. Mohana Rao Patibandla is an internationally fellowship-trained neurosurgeon specializing in minimally invasive neurosurgery, skull base surgery, cerebrovascular surgery, pediatric neurosurgery, neuro-oncology, functional neurosurgery, stereotactic radiosurgery, endovascular neurosurgery, and complex spine surgery. He is the Founder and Chief Neurosurgeon of Dr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences (IIN) in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, India.About Dr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences (IIN)Dr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences (IIN) is a dedicated center of excellence for neurology, neurosurgery, spine surgery, cerebrovascular care, neuro-oncology, pediatric neurosurgery, epilepsy surgery , and minimally invasive brain and spine surgery . Equipped with advanced neuronavigation, hybrid operating room technology, intraoperative neuromonitoring, and multidisciplinary expertise, the institute is committed to delivering evidence-based, patient-centered neuroscience care.World Brain Day 2026, Brain Health, Brain Health as Public Priority, Best Neurosurgeon in Guntur, Best Neurosurgeon in India, Brain Surgery India, Stroke Treatment, Brain Tumor Surgery, Spine Surgery, Neurology Hospital, Dr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences (IIN), Dr. Mohana Rao PatibandlaMedia ContactDr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences (IIN)📞 090100 56444📧 info@drraoshospitals.com📧 drpatibandla@gmail.com

Miniamlly invasive Neurosurgery and Intraoperative Neuromonitoring at Dr Rao's Hospital

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