Phone Ninjas Releases an AI-Powered Performance Platform Built for Modern Dealerships

Phone Ninjas Version 3 "v3" learns from the opportunities you receive and then applies critical training based on securing an ideal outcome.

We are what we repeatedly do; therefore, excellence is not an act but a habit...” — Aristotle

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phone Ninjas today announced the launch of Phone Ninjas Version 3, a completely redesigned automotive sales training and coaching platform that combines artificial intelligence with expert human coaching to help dealerships improve customer interactions, increase appointment rates, and build stronger sales teams.

Every phone call is an opportunity—but every missed opportunity costs a dealership revenue.

Phone Ninjas v3 analyzes every customer conversation, identifies what happened, compares it to proven best practices, and delivers personalized coaching based on the salesperson's actual performance. Rather than relying on generic training, every recommendation is tailored to the individual, helping each employee improve exactly where they need it most.

The platform is built on years of automotive call analysis and coaching experience, using millions of customer interactions to recognize successful behaviors, identify common mistakes, and continuously improve its coaching recommendations.

"We've moved beyond simply recording and scoring phone calls," said Jerry Thibeau, Founder of Phone Ninjas. "Version 3 creates a continuous improvement system where every customer interaction helps train the employee—and helps make the AI coach smarter."

Unlike traditional training platforms, Phone Ninjas v3 combines multiple technologies into one integrated system:

• AI-powered call coaching

• Human coach review

• Interactive AI role-playing

• Personalized learning paths

• Certification and skill tracking

• Script execution analysis

• Mystery shopping

• Enterprise reporting

• Executive dashboards

• Continuous AI learning

As customer expectations continue to evolve, dealerships need more than occasional training sessions. They need ongoing coaching based on real customer conversations. Phone Ninjas v3 delivers that by helping salespeople understand what worked, what didn't, why it happened, and how to improve on the very next call.

The platform is also designed to learn over time. Every coaching session, every approved correction, and every successful customer interaction contributes to improving future coaching recommendations, creating an ever-evolving knowledge base built specifically for automotive retail.

Whether you're managing a single rooftop or a nationwide dealer group, Phone Ninjas v3 gives your team the tools to improve performance, strengthen customer relationships, and increase appointment opportunities every day.

Phone Ninjas Version 3 is available now.

Phone Ninjas in a nutshell

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