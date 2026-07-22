Prism Eye Care Opens New Flagship Store in HSR Layout, Bringing the World's Most Coveted Eyewear Brands Under One Roof

Prism Eye Care opens its newest flagship in HSR Layout, bringing the world's most coveted luxury and designer eyewear brands together under one curated roof.

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prism Eye Care , one of Bengaluru's most distinctive multi brand premium eyewear retail destinations, today announced the grand opening of its newest flagship store in HSR Layout, one of the city's most vibrant lifestyle and retail neighbourhoods. The launch marks an important milestone in Prism Eye Care's growing presence across Bengaluru and reinforces its position as a preferred shopping destination for customers seeking the finest curation of luxury, designer, and contemporary eyewear brands under one roof.Unlike single brand eyewear outlets, Prism Eye Care has built its reputation as a multi brand retail destination that brings together the world's most sought after eyewear labels in a single, thoughtfully curated space. The new HSR Layout flagship carries forward this promise, offering customers the rare experience of exploring, comparing, and discovering a wide portfolio of premium international and homegrown brands in one visit.A Multi Brand Retail Experience Built Around Choice and CurationAt the heart of Prism Eye Care's identity is the idea of choice. The HSR Layout flagship showcases a carefully curated selection of some of the most respected names in global eyewear, spanning luxury houses, designer labels, contemporary fashion brands, and emerging boutique names. Customers can explore an extensive collection of optical frames, prescription glasses, luxury sunglasses , minimalist metal frames, oversized fashion frames, and heritage inspired classics, all presented side by side to make discovery effortless and inspiring.The store's merchandising has been designed to encourage exploration. Rather than isolating each brand into rigid boundaries, Prism Eye Care presents its collection through curated stories, seasonal edits, style based zones, and brand spotlights. This allows customers to move fluidly between brands, styles, and price points, and to find pieces that genuinely reflect their personality rather than being limited to a single label's aesthetic.A Space Designed to Feel Like a Luxury BoutiqueThe HSR Layout flagship has been designed as an immersive retail destination that goes far beyond conventional eyewear shopping. From the moment customers step inside, they are welcomed into a thoughtfully crafted space that blends modern architecture, refined interiors, and a warm, boutique style ambience. Elegant display walls, mood lit styling zones, and a relaxed lounge area invite customers to explore, try on, and rediscover their sense of style at an unhurried pace.Personal styling assistants are available throughout the store to guide customers through the multi brand collection, offer expert recommendations, and help identify frames that complement their face shape, skin tone, personal style, and everyday needs. Whether a customer is looking for a versatile everyday frame, a bold fashion forward statement piece, or a sophisticated pair of sunglasses for travel and events, the store offers guidance that feels personalised, considered, and thoughtful.Strategically Located in the Heart of South BengaluruHSR Layout has emerged as one of Bengaluru's most sought after neighbourhoods, home to a thriving mix of young professionals, entrepreneurs, families, creators, and fashion forward consumers. Its proximity to Koramangala, Bellandur, Sarjapur Road, and Electronic City makes it a natural retail hub for customers across South Bengaluru. Prism Eye Care's decision to establish a flagship in this location reflects the brand's commitment to being present in neighbourhoods that value quality, design, and lifestyle led retail.Speaking on the launch, a spokesperson for Prism Eye Care said, "HSR Layout represents the perfect blend of style, culture, and modern living, and it is the ideal home for our newest flagship. Prism Eye Care was created with a simple belief that customers deserve access to the world's best eyewear brands in one thoughtfully curated space, guided by people who truly understand style. Our new store brings that vision to life for the HSR Layout community, and we are excited to welcome customers into an experience that celebrates choice, craftsmanship, and personal expression."A Launch Experience Designed to Delight CustomersTo celebrate the grand opening, Prism Eye Care has introduced a series of special launch benefits for customers visiting the store during the opening period. These include access to exclusive collections from select partner brands, complimentary personal styling consultations, curated in store experiences, and special offers on premium ranges. The store will also host a series of in store events in the coming weeks, featuring style talks, trend previews, and interactive sessions with eyewear specialists from leading partner brands.Customers can also benefit from services such as premium frame customisation, expert fitting, and lifestyle based styling recommendations. Every element of the store experience has been designed to ensure that customers walk out not just with a new pair of eyewear, but with a piece that reflects who they are.Looking AheadThe HSR Layout flagship is an important step in Prism Eye Care's vision of redefining premium multi brand eyewear retail in Bengaluru. As a proudly Bengaluru based retailer, the brand remains focused on deepening its presence across the city and continuing to bring its distinctive blend of curation, craftsmanship, and customer experience to more neighbourhoods in the months ahead.The Prism Eye Care HSR Layout flagship is now open and welcomes walk in customers throughout the week.About Prism Eye CarePrism Eye Care is a Bengaluru based premium multi brand eyewear retail destination offering an exclusive curation of luxury, designer, and contemporary eyewear from leading international and homegrown brands. With a strong focus on choice, style, and customer experience, Prism Eye Care is redefining the way Bengaluru discovers and shops for premium eyewear, bringing the world's most coveted eyewear labels together under one roof.Contact Details:Prism Eye Care - HSR LayoutAddress: 5th Main Rd, Sector 6, HSR Layout, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560102Email: prismeyecare.work@gmail.comPhone: +918042150701Website: https://prismeyecare.in/pages/hsr-layout

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