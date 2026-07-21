Love Without Boundaries’ China Unity Initiative Surpasses 1,250 Life-Changing Surgeries

Hao smiles after receiving life-changing heart surgery through Love Without Boundaries’ China Unity Initiative. After emergency heart surgery, baby Zi Han was able to return home in the arms of his grateful parents.

Created to help children receive critical medical care while keeping families together, the China Unity Initiative has now funded more than 1,250 surgeries.

This milestone belongs to everyone who has made it possible for LWB to say yes. We remain committed to helping the next family access the care their child needs.” — Amy Flynn-Smith, CEO Love Without Boundaries

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Love Without Boundaries (LWB) announced that its China Unity Initiative has now funded more than 1,250 surgeries for children whose families could not afford the medical treatment they desperately needed.In 2008, LWB expanded its focus beyond helping orphaned children in China to include impoverished families who urgently needed life-changing surgeries for their children. The idea was to stand beside these families so they could remain whole, and so no parent would feel compelled to abandon a child to orphanage care in order to obtain needed medical treatment.Because the program’s focus was keeping families together, LWB named it the China Unity Initiative. Since then, the program has funded more than 1,250 surgeries for children whose families otherwise could not afford their care.“More than 1,250 surgeries is an incredible milestone, but behind that number are children whose futures have been changed and families who were able to remain together,” said Amy Flynn-Smith, CEO of Love Without Boundaries. “We are deeply grateful to every donor, hospital partner, medical professional, and team member who has helped us say yes when a child urgently needed care.”Through the China Unity Initiative, LWB works with hospital partners to connect children with specialized surgical care. Many of these children are born with serious congenital heart defects and need treatment their families are unable to afford.Baby Zi Han is one of the children recently helped through the China Unity Initiative. At just one month old, he became seriously ill with pneumonia, and doctors discovered two congenital heart defects and pulmonary hypertension. His condition was critical, and he needed emergency heart surgery.Zi Han’s parents had already used their savings and borrowed from relatives and friends to pay his medical bills, and the cost of heart surgery was far beyond their reach. Through the China Unity Initiative, Zi Han received the lifesaving operation he needed. After several weeks in the hospital, he was strong enough to return home in the arms of his grateful parents.Four-year-old Hao also received heart surgery through the China Unity Initiative after doctors discovered a large hole in her heart and a narrowing of the valve leading to her lungs. Before surgery, physical activity left her struggling to breathe. Today, she is back in school and can run, jump, sing, and dance alongside her classmates.Zi Han and Hao are among the many children and families represented by this milestone. Each surgery reflects the generosity of people who chose to stand beside a family during one of the most frightening times in their lives.“This milestone belongs to everyone who has made it possible for LWB to say yes,” Flynn-Smith said. “While we celebrate the surgeries already provided, we know there are more children waiting. We remain committed to helping the next family access the care their child needs.”More information about the China Unity Initiative is available at www.lwbkids.org About Love Without Boundaries:Love Without Boundaries is an authentic international nonprofit organization that provides hope and healing to vulnerable children, and their underserved communities, through its education, nutrition, medical, and foster care programs.

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