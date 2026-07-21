Highway 74 detour in Whitewater State Park begins Aug 3 for box culvert replacement project (July 21, 2026)

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ST. CHARLES, Minn. – Motorists traveling on Highway 74 entering Whitewater State Park from the north will encounter a detour beginning Aug 3 as crews replace a box culvert on the north side of the park, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

During the north box culvert replacement, there will be a detour for travelers coming from the north side of the park and people who travel on Highway 74 to destinations north of the park. Motorists north of Whitewater State Park should go west on Winona County Road 39/ Olmsted County Road 2, go south on Olmsted County Road 10 and then east on Olmsted County Road 9/ Winona County Road 22 which intersects with Highway 74.

Motorists south of the work zone can use the above detour route in reverse. During the north box culvert replacement, travelers from the south will still be able to reach most of the park but not able to travel through to Elba.

This north box culvert replacement is a part of a larger two-year project. Once the north culvert is done, a second culvert on the south side of the park will be replaced and a detour will occur.

It is anticipated that the project will be completed by June 2027. Work in 2026 will go through October 18, then it will begin again in the spring of 2027.

For more information or to sign up for project updates, visit the project website.

MnDOT reminds motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

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