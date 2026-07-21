Turning AI Anxiety into a Launchpad for Growth

"Be Skilled or Be Replaced" from of Death of a Job” — Mike Johns

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AI Literacy Workshop: BeSkilled America & Byteable.AI Present "Future of Work with AI"—Turning AI Anxiety into a Launchpad for Growth

Everyone is talking about AI taking jobs. Few are talking about the people already using it to build the next one. Byteable.AI, in partnership with BeSkilledAmerica, is bridging that gap with Future of Work with AI—a high-energy, five-part workshop series based on Mike Johns' bestselling book, Death of a Job.

Delivered through the signature Vibe Learning™️ method, this series replaces the traditional, dry classroom lecture with an immersive environment featuring elite instruction, a curated atmosphere, and a live DJ. We are proud to open our doors to an inclusive community of participants—inviting students, educators, entrepreneurs, and teams from large companies alike to join us either in-person or virtually.

What to Expect: Your Investment Includes

This isn't your standard tech webinar. We have stripped away the corporate monotony to provide a high-octane experience where mindset shifts happen as fast as software updates. Your registration covers more than just a seat; it provides:

Actionable AI Mastery: Gain real-world skills you can use immediately in your career or business the very next morning.

A Power Network: Join a room full of innovators and forward-thinkers—from campus to the boardroom—who are all thinking the same way you are.

The Vibe Learning™️ Experience: Enjoy complimentary finger food, drinks (two-drink maximum per person), and a curated playlist that transforms professional development into a genuinely fun way to learn.

A Fundamental Mindset Shift: Move beyond basic tool tutorials to understand how to leverage AI as a force multiplier for your future.

"Most people aren't afraid of AI; they're afraid of being the last one to figure it out," says Kristopher Zecca Ross, Founder at Byteable.AI and AI Instructor. "We built this series so you are never in that position."

"This isn't just about learning tools; it's about shifting your mindset to leverage AI as a force multiplier for your own career and ventures," adds Justin Sweeley, CEO of Byteable.AI and AI Instructor.

Schedule & Pricing

Kickoff Session: July 24th (FREE)

Remaining 4 Sessions: Every Wednesday in August (8/5, 8/12, 8/19, and 8/26)

Investment: $100 for the full 4-session package, or $35 for an individual session.

The AI Series Roadmap

The series moves participants from baseline literacy toward the construction of a launchable venture:

Future Sense: Prompt Engineering 2.0

The Great Unbundling: Workflows & AI Agents

The Proof Economy: Data & Evidence Synthesis

Be-Skilled: Brand, Story, & Multimedia

The Window: Venture Thesis Construction

Beyond the workshop, every session is professionally recorded and produced as a podcast, available on all major streaming platforms and YouTube. This allows participants to revisit key lessons and reinforce their learning long after the live experience concludes.

"A job dying just means something else is trying to be born," says author and futurist Mike Johns. "This series is where we deliver it."

Secure Your Spot -https://luma.com/iwlqrcbq

Space is strictly limited to maintain the integrity of the Vibe Learning™️ format. Registration for the opening session on Friday, July 24, is now open.

Click Here to Register and Secure Your Spot https://luma.com/iwlqrcbq

About Byteable.AI Byteable.AI builds AI literacy tools that help individuals turn their expertise into tangible assets. The Vibe Learning™️ method makes complex AI concepts immediate, human, and engaging. Learn more at: https://byteable.ai/

About BeSkilledAmerica BeSkilledAmerica is an AI Academy inspired by Death of a Job by Mike Johns. It helps students, entrepreneurs, and organizations future-proof their careers through high-energy, immersive learning experiences. Learn more at: https://www.beskilledamerica.com/

About Death of a Job Death of a Job is the definitive guide to navigating the modern workforce, offering a strategic blueprint for individuals to leverage Artificial Intelligence as a tool to reclaim their professional autonomy and build a sustainable career in an era of constant disruption. Learn more at: https://deathofajob.com/

Media Contact: Jake Ellmaker jake@byteable.ai (913) 731-8080

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