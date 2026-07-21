Lane & ramp closures along I-29 in Clay/Platte for guardrail operations, July 26 - Mid Sept.

CLAY AND PLATTE COUNTY – The Missouri Department of Transportation will be performing guardrail replacement resulting in various traffic modifications, on Interstate 29 from just south of Mexico City Ave. to U.S. 69. This project will take place throughout the summer months and motorists may experience delays through mid-September. Traffic impacts will be shared as work is scheduled. Lane closures may vary between nights. All work is weather permitting.

The following locations will experience intermittent lane and ramp closures July 26 – August 5, Sun. – Sat.

Overnight intermittent lane closures for asphalt paving on SB I-29 7:00 PM until 6:00 AM:

Up to two lane closures between Barry Rd. and US-169.



Intermittent temporary ramp closures through this area as needed.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. Not all work zones look alike. Work zones can also be short-term, temporary lane closures to make quick repairs or remove debris form the roadway.

For more information about MoDOT news, projects or events, please visit our website at www.modot.org.kansascity. For instant updates, follow MoDOT_KC on X, or share posts and comments on our Facebook at www.facebook.com/MoDOT.KansasCity/. MoDOT Kansas City maintains more than 7,000 miles of state roadway in nine counties. Sign up online for workzone updates or call 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636).