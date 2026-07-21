Downtown Memphis Commercial Building For Auction

Bidding is open now and concludes August 18 at Noon EDT for properties in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seven Hills Auctions to Sell 28 Bank-Owned and Institution-Direct Properties Across Eight States in Online Auction Bidding is open now and concludes August 18 at Noon EDT for properties in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee, and TexasSeven Hills Auctions, a national real estate auction firm, today announced its August Auction Showcase, an online-only event featuring 28 properties being sold by direct order of super regional banks, private equity funds, and other highly motivated sellers. Bidding is open now at 7hauctions.com and concludes August 18, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. EDT.The portfolio spans eight states — Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas — and includes single-family homes, a 16-lot townhome package offered with no reserve, commercial and retail buildings, a restaurant building, a former convenience store and carwash, and development-ready land parcels. Most of the properties are bank owned.“This auction gives buyers rare, direct access to a nationwide inventory of assets that banks and institutions have ordered to be sold now,” said Buddy Lee, President of Seven Hills Auctions. “Whether someone is looking for a single-family home, a commercial building, or a bulk lot package, there is real opportunity in this lineup, and the urgency behind these sales works in the buyer's favor.”“Our online-only format makes it simple to bid from anywhere, and with properties spread across eight states, there's something here for buyers with very different goals,” added Lee. “We encourage anyone interested to register early, do their due diligence, and get in the auction before bidding closes on August 18.”The auction carries a 10% buyer's premium, and broker compensation is available for qualified, licensed real estate brokers. Interested buyers can view full property details, due diligence materials, and register to bid at 7hauctions.com or by calling 800-742-9165.About Seven Hills AuctionsSeven Hills Auctions is a national real estate auction firm specializing in the sale of residential and commercial properties on behalf of financial institutions, private equity groups, hedge funds, and other motivated sellers. The company offers online, live, simulcast, and sealed-bid auction services, along with consultation to help sellers identify the right strategy for their real estate.Learn more at 7hauctions.com.Media ContactBuddy Lee, PresidentSeven Hills Auctionsbuddy@7hauctions.com800-742-9165 | 7hauctions.comSeven Hills Auctions, LLC / William C. Lee III, Broker In ChargeAuction License: TN: 7182, GA: AU-C003134, GA :AU-003505, FL: AB3765, FL: AU4335, AL:C-253, AL: A5495, MS-A1613, LA-AB513, LA-2111Real Estate License: GA-77326, GA-319468, FL-CQ1057830, FL: BK3266710, AL: 000147503, AL: 000144572, MS: 24292 , SC-REL.140231 BICTennessee Properties Selling in Association with Morris Realty & Auction: TN#5248, TN#213238South Carolina Auction License SC#4901. Brett Taylor, Licensed AuctioneerTexas Properties Selling in Association with Riata Real Estate #9016677-BB, David Coleman TREC #530027-B, Texas Auction License #13489 and The Kossev Group LLC #9009057, Veselin Kossev, TREC #550087,Illinois Properties Selling in Association with Rick Levin & Associates, INC

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.