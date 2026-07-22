Shopnomix Launches Commerce Links to Turn Untapped Publisher Content into Revenue

Shopnomix

Contextual activation makes it easy for publishers to monetize existing content with Shopnomix performance demand from more than 70,000 merchants.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shopnomix, a Nomix Group company, today launched Commerce Links, a publisher monetization product that turns eligible retailer links and relevant product or brand mentions into incremental revenue. One lightweight implementation helps publishers activate more of the purchase intent across their pages without rewriting articles, rebuilding templates or adding new ad units.Publishers have spent years building product reviews, buying guides, recommendations and evergreen content that influence what people buy. Yet only a portion of that commercial intent is typically connected to a monetizable link or measurable revenue opportunity. Commerce Links identifies eligible activity across that existing inventory and connects it with Shopnomix performance demand.The value extends beyond link creation. Shopnomix brings advertiser demand from more than 70,000 merchants and millions of product SKUs, along with publisher implementation, reporting and optimization support. That gives publishers a managed path from activation to performance rather than leaving them to operate a standalone auto-linking utility.“Publishers have already paid to create content that helps people decide what to buy, yet much of the purchase intent inside that content produces no revenue for them,” said Michael Boghosian, EVP partnerships at Shopnomix. “Commerce Links combines the reach and performance demand of Shopnomix with the control publishers need to protect their audience, their existing partnerships and the reader experience. It gives them a practical way to monetize more of what they’ve already built.”Commerce Links uses context to identify relevant opportunities instead of relying only on isolated keyword matches. Publishers control how the product operates. They can enable or disable link wrapping and contextual link creation, and block selected domains or competitors.The product is designed to work alongside existing affiliate, advertising and direct-sales programs rather than replace them. Commerce Links can add monetization opportunities while publishers retain control over the reader experience and commercial relationships.Commerce Links provides reporting across supported activity, including clicks, conversions and generated revenue. This gives publisher revenue, product and commerce-content teams a clearer view of which content is producing commerce activity and where additional monetization opportunities may remain.Shopnomix is launching Commerce Links at Affiliate Summit East in New York and will be featured at Martech Record’s MARCC event on July 27. To learn more about Commerce Links and to schedule a meeting during ASE or immediately thereafter, publishers can register their interest here or contact their Shopnomix publisher representative.About ShopnomixShopnomix, a Nomix Group company, is a performance media platform that helps brands acquire customers and publishers grow revenue across high-intent commerce environments beyond traditional search and social. Combining its performance media, integrated search and social commerce solutions, Shopnomix creates measurable growth for brands while unlocking new monetization opportunities for publishers. In 2025, Shopnomix drove more than $4 billion in gross merchandise value and connected partners with more than 70,000 brands. Learn more https://shopnomix.com

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