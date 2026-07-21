Healthcare Workers and Disability Rights Advocates to Hold Congressional Visits

Healthcare and disability rights advocates visit Congress to demand an end to mass disabling and deliver nearly 1M signatures to free Dr. Abu Safiya.

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthcare workers, disability rights advocates, and human rights advocates will convene on Capitol Hill for a day of congressional advocacy focused on disability rights, ending mass disabling, and demanding the immediate release of detained Palestinian physician Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya and other detained healthcare workers from Gaza.Throughout the day, advocates will visit congressional offices across Capitol Hill and deliver the Avaaz petition calling for the release of Dr. Abu Safiya. The petition has garnered nearly one million signatures from people around the world, representing an extraordinary global demand for his protection and freedom. Campaign materials report 878,438 signatures to date.The congressional visits are part of the July 22 “End Mass Disabling” action, organized by Doctors Against Genocide and the Global Health Coalition under the theme: “Disability Rights at Home. Disability as a Weapon of War Abroad.”Advocates will meet directly with congressional offices to call attention to policies and practices that create, deepen, and perpetuate disability from barriers to healthcare and essential services in the United States to the mass injury, disabling, and destruction of healthcare systems in war especially the genocide in Gaza.By carrying nearly one million voices directly into congressional offices, advocates will ask members of Congress to take immediate action to secure the protection and release of Dr. Abu Safiya and other detained Palestinian healthcare workers.Nearly one million people have spoken. On July 22, their demand will be delivered directly to Congress: Free Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya.For media requests: info@doctorsagainstgenocide.org

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