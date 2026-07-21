Governor Braun Cuts the Ribbon on Redwire Space Technologies’ State-of-the-Art Facility in Southern Indiana

GEORGETOWN, Ind. – Indiana Governor Mike Braun joined executives of Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a global leader in space and defense technology solutions, in Georgetown today to celebrate the grand opening of the company’s new state-of-the-art space research and manufacturing facility.





“Redwire’s grand opening is a testament to Indiana’s pro-business, pro-innovation environment,” said Gov. Braun. “With this growth in Southern Indiana, Hoosiers will continue to be at the forefront of the economy of the future, advancing human spaceflight and leveraging space to develop critical life sciences and biotechnology innovations. Redwire’s commitment to Indiana will ensure high-wage careers in Georgetown for years to come.”





Redwire, which acquired Indiana-founded Techshot in 2021, has more than 40 years of spaceflight heritage in southern Indiana and is home to the world’s most prominent space manufacturing and biotechnology platforms. The new facility— first announced in 2023 —is a 30,000-square-foot space at the Novaparke Innovation & Technology Campus in Floyd County. Now complete, the facility will manufacture innovative capabilities that enable NASA to advance human spaceflight, accelerate life-changing discoveries for leading pharmaceutical companies and unlock the potential for commercial space stations. The facility also serves as a key operational site for Space Microgravity Development LLC (SpaceMD), Redwire’s venture company focused on leveraging the microgravity environment to create new innovations in biotech and other fields.





The Georgetown facility employs engineers, scientists, and technicians from across the region. With the launch of SpaceMD, the company anticipates further growth of its highly-skilled workforce.





“The space and pharmaceutical-biotech industries are intersecting in a way that will transform both fields, and this new facility will ensure that Indiana is at the forefront of this exciting industrial revolution. Thanks to the trailblazing work that Redwire’s team will do in Indiana, we will demonstrate how going to space can benefit millions of people here on Earth,” said Mike Gold, president of Redwire Space.





Redwire’s Georgetown investment is strengthening the state’s advanced manufacturing and next-gen industries, solidifying Indiana’s legacy and contributions to the nation’s space program and bolstering innovation in biotechnology. From its footprint in southern Indiana, Redwire has flown more than 50 pharmaceutical experiments for government, academia and Fortune 100 companies like Eli Lilly and Company and Bristol Myers Squibb. The company currently has eight manufacturing and biotechnology platforms installed on the International Space Station (ISS) – six of which were developed in Floyd County – and has pioneered innovations such as bioprinting human tissue in space, which has led to successful bioprints of a knee meniscus and heart tissue.





Photos from today's event will be available on the Governor's official Flickr page



