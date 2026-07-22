iTmethods Appoints Przemek Tomczak as Chief AI Governance Officer

Przemek Tomczak - Chief AI Governance Officer - iTemthods

Appointment strengthens iTmethods' ability to help regulated enterprises run AI agents under clear authority with enforceable safeguards and reliable evidence.

AI governance has to live in the operating environment, not in a document beside it. Przemek will help us define what must be governed and what evidence leaders need.” — Paul Goldman, CEO of iTmethods

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- iTmethods , builder of Reign for AI governance and Forge for the managed substrate beneath enterprise AI, today announced the appointment of Przemek Tomczak as Chief AI Governance Officer, reporting to Paul Goldman, Chief Executive Officer.Tomczak will lead product and service strategy for governed AI at iTmethods. Working with customers, partners, and teams across product, engineering, and delivery, he will help translate business, risk, and regulatory requirements into practical operating models that allow enterprises to use AI agents to achieve intended outcomes while remaining inside delegated authority and producing evidence leaders can rely on.As AI systems move from informing decisions to taking actions, failures can directly affect customers, financial transactions, production environments, and regulated processes."AI governance has to live in the operating environment, not in a document beside it," said Paul Goldman, CEO of iTmethods. "Przemek brings the ability to connect business consequences with technology, risk, and assurance. He will help us define what must be governed and what evidence leaders need, while our teams work with customers to put that model into practice on the infrastructure we already operate."Tomczak, a CPA, CA, and CISA, has held senior leadership roles across Big Four consulting, regulated enterprises, and deep-technology companies. He has led advisory and assurance work, held operational accountability for consequential systems in regulated environments, directed the development and delivery of complex technology systems, and shaped product, service, and go-to-market strategy.That combination gives him the perspective of the risk, audit, security, business, and technology leaders iTmethods serves, as well as the teams that design, build, operate, and govern the systems on which those enterprises depend."AI agents are taking on work with real consequences," said Tomczak. "Leaders need to know whether an action was authorized, whether safeguards operated, whether the intended outcome was achieved, what risk remains, and whether they can prove what happened. That is the standard we intend to make practical."Tomczak will work with customers and iTmethods teams to turn this approach into products, services, and operating models for consequential AI-enabled processes, including the governed software delivery lifecycle, in regulated environments.About iTmethodsiTmethods delivers operational assurance for AI-enabled work in regulated enterprises. The company operates through two platforms: Reign, which provides continuous governance, authorization, and evidence for AI agents, and Forge, the managed substrate that runs the modern DevOps, infrastructure, and AI-associated tooling layer beneath them. Together they enable a governed software delivery lifecycle and allow organizations to adopt agentic AI while maintaining authority, accountability, and confidence in the outcome.Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Toronto, iTmethods has more than two decades of experience operating critical infrastructure for regulated enterprises. The company maintains SOC 2 Type II attestation, holds AWS Advanced Tier and Validated MSP designations, and is a member of the Linux Foundation, FINOS, and the Agentic AI Foundation.AI governed. Outcomes assured.Media ContactiTmethods Media Relationspress@itmethods.comitmethods.com/company/press

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