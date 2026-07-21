Jennifer Maddox of Future Ties Hosts Chicago Juneteenth Carnival and Free Food Giveaway

Jennifer Maddox, Founder of Future Ties, with Chicago entertainer DLow at the Father’s Day Weekend Juneteenth Carnival and Free Food Giveaway in Chicago.

Future Ties, Chicago City Life Center and Convoy of Hope united families for free food, music, carnival attractions and a guest appearance by DLow.

Juneteenth is about freedom, family and the strength of our community. This event gave families a place to honor fathers and celebrate together.” — Jennifer Maddox

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jennifer Maddox, Founder of Future Ties, hosted the Father’s Day Weekend Juneteenth Carnival and Free Food Giveaway on June 20 at 6330 S. King Drive in Chicago.Presented in partnership with Chicago City Life Center , with donated food and supplies from Convoy of Hope , the family-centered event brought together youth, fathers, families and neighborhood residents for an afternoon of food, entertainment, music and community connection.The celebration featured free food, carnival rides, inflatable attractions, a train ride, music, prayer and ministry led by Pastor Moody and the Chicago City Life Center congregation. Chicago-born entertainer DLow also made a special guest appearance.Held during Father’s Day Weekend and in recognition of Juneteenth, the carnival provided a safe and welcoming space for families to celebrate culture, freedom, fatherhood and unity. The event reflected Future Ties’ ongoing commitment to supporting youth and families through positive programming, neighborhood engagement and meaningful community partnerships.“Juneteenth is about freedom, family and the strength of our community,” said Jennifer Maddox, Founder of Future Ties. This event gave families a place to come together, honor fathers, celebrate our culture and enjoy a positive day filled with food, music and fun. We are grateful to Chicago City Life Center, Convoy of Hope and everyone who helped make this celebration possible.”Convoy of Hope participated as part of the broader effort to support local families and help make the free food giveaway possible. Its contribution of food and supplies strengthened the event’s community service mission.DLow, widely known as the “Bop King,” is recognized for helping popularize Chicago’s Bop dance movement and for viral songs including “DLow Shuffle” and “Bet You Can’t Do It Like Me.”The Father’s Day Weekend Juneteenth Carnival and Free Food Giveaway highlighted the importance of community partnerships, family-centered events and positive neighborhood experiences for Chicago youth and families.About Jennifer Maddox and Future TiesJennifer Maddox, Founder of Future Ties, is committed to creating safe, supportive and empowering spaces for youth, families and communities in Chicago. Through Future Ties, Maddox leads community-centered programming, outreach, mentorship and events designed to strengthen neighborhoods and provide positive opportunities for young people and families.About Chicago City Life CenterChicago City Life Center serves the community through outreach, programming, prayer, ministry and family-centered initiatives that support residents and create opportunities for connection, service and growth.About Convoy of HopeConvoy of Hope is a humanitarian organization that works with partners to serve communities through food, resources and support initiatives. Its participation in the Father’s Day Weekend Juneteenth Carnival and Free Food Giveaway helped strengthen the event’s community service and family support mission.

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