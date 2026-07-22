Cardsmiths Unveils Exclusive Trading Card Releases for Comic-Con® International 2026

Visit Cardsmiths at Booth #2445 during Comic-Con® to secure these special event releases. Currency 2026 exclusives for Comic-Con® International Rocky 50th Anniversary exclusives for Comic-Con® International 2026 Street Fighter Alpha exclusives for Comic-Con® International 2026 Betty Boop 2026 exclusives for Comic-Con® International

Limited-edition Currency, Rocky, and Street Fighter Alpha trading cards headline this year's convention lineup.

GILBERTS, IL, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cardsmiths is heading to one of the biggest fan events of the summer, offering exclusive trading cards at Comic-Conin San Diego from July 22–26, 2026. Collectors will have the opportunity to discover limited-edition releases and promos made exclusively for one of the world’s premier pop culture gatherings.“Comic-ConInternational is one of our favorite opportunities to connect directly with collectors and bring them products they can't find anywhere else,” said Steve Loney, Co-Founder and CEO of Cardsmiths. “Every year we look for new ways to surprise fans, and this year's exclusives continue that tradition with a selection of event-only premium chase cards.”Leading this year's convention lineup is the Currency 2026 Convention Exclusive Refractor Pack, featuring five unique designs, six Gemstone Refractor™ variations, and the chance to uncover Cryptocurrency Redemption Cards redeemable for major hits up to 0.1 Bitcoin. Select packs may also include coveted Currency Series 5 Gemstone Refractor™ cards, along with additional surprise chase cards produced in limited quantities.In addition to Cardsmiths' own signature series, collectors can discover exclusives inspired by beloved entertainment franchises.Commemorating a cult classic is the Rocky 50th Anniversary Convention Exclusive Refractor Card, a serialized trading card limited to 1,976 pieces in honor of the film's original release year. Look for rare Gemstone Refractor™ variants, including Onyx, Sapphire, Gold, Ruby, Silver, and Emerald.The bout continues with the Street Fighter Alpha Japanese Cherry Blossom Gemstone Refractor™ Card, inspired by CAPCOM’s classic fighting game. This Japanese-language edition features iconic character designs, complete with fully localized names and descriptions that pay homage to the franchise’s roots.Attendees will also have the opportunity to receive a Cold Foil Promo Card exclusive, featuring unique Currency and Betty Boop promotional designs created especially for Comic-Con. Available only while supplies last, this year's promotional lineup includes:- Currency 2026 Convention Exclusive Cold Foil Promo Card- Betty Boop 2026 Convention Exclusive Cold Foil Promo CardFrom Gemstone Refractor™ chase cards to Cold Foil promotionals, Cardsmiths has an exciting selection of convention exclusives planned for attendees. Visit Cardsmiths at Booth #2445 during Comic-Conto secure these special event releases.About CAPCOMCapcom is a leading worldwide developer, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment for game consoles, PCs, handheld and wireless devices. Founded in 1983, the company has created hundreds of games, including groundbreaking franchises Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, Street Fighter, Mega Man, Devil May Cry and Ace Attorney. Capcom maintains operations in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Tokyo, with corporate headquarters located in Osaka, Japan. More information about Capcom and its products can be found at www.capcom.com or news.capcomusa.com.Capcom, and the Capcom logo are registered trademarks of Capcom Co., Ltd. in the U.S. or other countries. Ace Attorney, Devil May Cry, Mega Man, Monster Hunter, Resident Evil and Street Fighter are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Capcom Co., Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries, in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.About CardsmithsCardsmiths is a premier creator of trading cards, dedicated to innovation, quality, and artistry. With a passion to inspire fans worldwide, Cardsmiths continues to push the boundaries of collecting with a portfolio of iconic brands and original, high-concept experiences. Learn more at www.cardsmiths.com

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