Deborah Blakey Releases Powerful New Book Through the Fire, Inspiring Readers to Find Purpose in Life's Greatest Trials

Now taking preorders

A compelling story of faith, resilience, and God's transforming power to turn life's greatest trials into a testimony of hope.

Even the hottest fires cannot destroy what God has ordained.” — Deborah Blakey

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every person has faced a fire in life—but not every fire is meant to destroy us. In her inspiring new book, Through the Fire, author Deborah Blakey shares a powerful message of faith, resilience, healing, and hope, reminding readers that even life's greatest trials can become the foundation for God's greatest purpose.

Filled with personal insight, biblical encouragement, and practical wisdom, Through the Fire speaks directly to anyone who has experienced heartbreak, loss, disappointment, rejection, or seasons that tested their faith. Deborah's transparent storytelling encourages readers to trust that God is still writing their story—even in the middle of the flames.

This highly anticipated release is already generating excitement among readers looking for authentic encouragement and spiritual renewal. Through each chapter, Deborah reminds readers that God does not waste pain—He transforms it into purpose.

"Through the Fire isn't simply a book about surviving difficult seasons," says Blakey. "It's about discovering who you become because of them. I want every reader to know that no matter what they've faced, their story isn't over."

With its message of perseverance, healing, and unwavering faith, Through the Fire appeals to a broad audience—from individuals navigating trauma, grief, or rejection to women pursuing healing and restoration, as well as book clubs, Christian leaders, ministries, churches, and anyone longing to rediscover hope and purpose. As part of the book launch, Deborah Blakey will be participating in interviews, podcasts, speaking engagements, church events, book clubs, and community appearances to share the message behind Through the Fire.

Availability

Through the Fire is now available for preorder. Readers may reserve a personally autographed copy by visiting: www.DeborahBlakey.com.

In addition to reserving an autographed copy of Through the Fire, visitors can explore an exclusive collection of matching Through the Fire apparel, including an inspirational T-shirt that reflects the book's powerful message of faith, perseverance, and victory. More than merchandise, these designs serve as conversation starters and symbols of hope, inviting readers to wear their faith, share their testimony, and encourage others with the reminder that God can bring purpose from every trial.

Media Opportunities

Deborah Blakey is available for:

Book Club Discussions

Church Events

Magazine Articles

Newspaper Features

Podcasts

Radio Interviews

Speaking Engagements

Television Interviews

Virtual Interviews

Women's Conferences

About the Author

Deborah Blakey is an inspirational author, speaker, transformational coach, and woman of faith whose life and testimony reflect God's power to restore, redeem, and renew. Passionate about helping women persevere through life's greatest challenges, she equips others to embrace healing, discover purpose, and walk confidently in the identity God has called them to.

Deborah is the founder of RePHURpose Her, an eight-week transformational coaching program designed to guide women through Perseverance, Healing, Unwavering Determination, and Rebirth. Through her coaching, she helps women reclaim their voices, rebuild their identity, and step boldly into their authentic selves with clarity, confidence, and purpose.

She is the author of Beautifully Broken and the companion outcome journal The Lioness Within, where she invites women to embrace their story, honor their healing, and recognize the strength that has always lived within them. Her newest book, Through the Fire, continues that journey, revealing what it truly means to be transformed by adversity rather than defined by it.

Grounded in faith, shaped by experience, and driven by purpose, Deborah's voice is both nurturing and empowering. Whether she is speaking, coaching, or writing, her mission remains the same: to remind every person that healing is possible, purpose can emerge from pain, and God never wastes a single chapter of our story.

"You are not what you went through. You are who you chose to become because of it."

To learn more about Deborah Blakey, schedule a speaking engagement, explore the RePHURpose Her coaching program, or purchase Through the Fire and exclusive merchandise, visit www.DeborahBlakey.com. For interview requests, review copies, media inquiries, or speaking engagements, please contact Deborah Blakey using the information below.

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