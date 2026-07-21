Fast Guard Service Announces Nationwide Fire Watch Services for Businesses Facing Fire Protection System Impairments

New flyer for fire watch

Protect Your Customers, Employees, Property, and Business Reputation While Remaining Compliant with Fire Code Requirements

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A malfunctioning fire alarm, impaired sprinkler system, power outage, renovation project, or fire protection system failure can bring business operations to a halt. For many businesses, closing even one day can result in thousands of dollars in lost revenue, disappointed customers, canceled events, and increased liability.

Fast Guard Service, a leading nationwide provider of professional Fire Watch Services, is reminding business owners, property managers, contractors, and event operators that they can often remain operational while repairs are completed by implementing a professionally staffed fire watch program when required by the Authority Having Jurisdiction (AHJ) or local fire marshal.

"Your fire protection system may be down—but your business doesn't necessarily have to be," said Roderick C. Payne Jr., President of Fast Guard Service. "Professional fire watch services help protect lives, preserve business continuity, and demonstrate your commitment to customer safety while your fire protection systems are being restored."

Fire Protection Is More Than a Code Requirement—It's a Business Responsibility

Every day, thousands of customers enter commercial properties expecting a safe environment. Whether visiting a hotel, dining at a restaurant, attending a wedding, enjoying an indoor amusement park, or shopping in a retail center, patrons trust business owners to maintain proper life safety systems.

Last week, Fast Guard Service received an urgent call from a commercial property facing a critical life safety emergency.

A 20-story building had experienced a fire protection system impairment that required an immediate fire watch. Under local requirements, one Fire Watch Officer was needed for every four floors, meaning the client needed five trained Fire Watch Officers on-site within three hours or they would be forced to evacuate the building and cease operations.

The call came from the building's life safety vendor, who explained they simply did not have enough personnel available to staff a fire watch of that size on such short notice.

Fortunately, Fast Guard Service was able to rapidly deploy all five Fire Watch Officers, allowing the building to remain occupied while protecting the safety of its tenants and maintaining compliance with fire code requirements.

After the assignment was completed, the client shared that this was not the first time they had experienced a fire protection system outage. In previous incidents, their only option had been to request assistance from the local fire department—at a cost of approximately $300 per firefighter, per hour, resulting in a significant and unexpected expense.

The Lesson?

Don't wait until your fire alarm or sprinkler system fails to develop a response plan.

Whether you own or manage a hotel, apartment building, office tower, restaurant, event venue, warehouse, construction site, or entertainment facility, having a trusted Fire Watch provider already in place can mean the difference between remaining open for business or being forced to close your doors.

Emergency preparedness isn't just about compliance—it's about protecting your people, your customers, your reputation, and your bottom line.

Fast Guard Service provides 24/7 Nationwide Fire Watch Services, with rapid deployment available for planned projects and emergency system impairments.

When every minute matters, we're ready to respond.

When those systems become impaired, business owners face significant operational and financial risks.

Without an approved fire watch program, businesses may face:

Temporary closure orders

Event cancellations

Revenue loss

Insurance complications

Code violations

Civil liability

Increased exposure following an emergency

Damage to brand reputation and customer confidence

Fast Guard Service provides professionally trained Fire Watch Officers who monitor facilities for fire hazards, maintain continuous patrols, notify emergency responders when necessary, document patrol activity, and help businesses satisfy applicable fire watch requirements.

Industries That Frequently Require Fire Watch Services

Fast Guard Service provides Fire Watch coverage nationwide for virtually every commercial property where the public, employees, contractors, or guests are present.

Construction Sites

Construction projects frequently require fire watch services during welding, hot work operations, temporary system impairments, and while fire protection systems are being installed or repaired.

Hotels & Resorts

Hotels must protect hundreds of overnight guests every day. Fire watch services help maintain life safety during alarm failures, sprinkler impairments, renovations, and emergency repairs.

Restaurants & Food Service

Restaurants depend on uninterrupted operations. Fire watch personnel help businesses remain compliant while minimizing disruptions during system outages.

Indoor Amusement Parks & Trampoline Parks

Family entertainment venues often serve hundreds or thousands of visitors daily. Fire watch personnel help protect guests while facilities continue operating during temporary impairments.

Wedding Venues & Banquet Facilities

Special events cannot always be postponed. Fire watch services allow venues to continue hosting weddings, receptions, galas, and private events while maintaining life safety procedures.

Event Centers & Convention Facilities

Concerts, trade shows, conferences, sporting events, festivals, and corporate gatherings all require careful attention to life safety when fire protection systems are impaired.

Commercial Office Buildings

Property managers and building owners rely on professional fire watch personnel to protect tenants while repairs are underway.

Hospitals, Healthcare & Senior Living Communities

Healthcare facilities require continuous life safety monitoring to protect vulnerable occupants while ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.

Retail Centers & Shopping Malls

Retail properties depend on maintaining customer access while protecting shoppers and employees throughout system repairs.

Business Continuity Starts with Preparation

Many business owners assume that a fire alarm failure automatically requires closing their doors.

In many situations, a professionally implemented fire watch program—when approved by the appropriate authority—can allow operations to continue while repairs are completed.

The benefits include:

Protecting customers and employees

Maintaining business operations

Helping satisfy fire code requirements

Reducing operational downtime

Supporting insurance and risk management efforts

Providing documented patrol reports

Rapid emergency notification when hazards are identified

"Our mission is simple," Payne added. "Help businesses protect lives first while minimizing unnecessary interruptions to their operations."

Nationwide Fire Watch Services Available 24/7

Fast Guard Service can rapidly deploy trained Fire Watch Officers throughout the United States—often within hours—for planned projects or emergency situations.

Fire Watch services include:

Fire Alarm System Outages

Sprinkler System Impairments

Hot Work Fire Watch

Construction Fire Watch

Emergency Fire Watch

High-Rise Fire Watch

Commercial Property Fire Watch

Hotel Fire Watch

Hospital Fire Watch

Event Fire Watch

Warehouse Fire Watch

Industrial Fire Watch

Overnight Fire Watch

Temporary Fire Watch During Renovations

Whether your business requires one officer or a multi-site deployment, Fast Guard Service provides scalable fire watch solutions designed to help protect people, property, and operations.

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