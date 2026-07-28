Stability Healthcare Named the #1 Travel Nursing Company in America for 2026 by BluePipes

Ranked #1 agency based on nearly 230,000 independent clinician reviews, Stability Healthcare tops the industry's most-referenced travel nursing agency ranking.

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stability Healthcare has been named the #1 travel nursing company in the United States for 2026 by BluePipes, earning the top position on the industry's most widely referenced independent ranking of travel nursing agencies. The rankings evaluated more than 450 travel healthcare companies using nearly 230,000 reviews aggregated from five independent platforms: Google, Indeed, Facebook, Glassdoor, and Travel Nursing Central.Unlike sponsored or pay-to-play awards, the BluePipes rankings cannot be purchased. Placement is determined entirely by aggregated clinician review scores, making the recognition a direct reflection of how travel nurses rate their real-world experience with each agency.Stability Healthcare finished first with a total score of 102.72, ahead of every other agency in the country."Being ranked #1 means the most because it comes directly from the clinicians we serve, not from us," said Jason Casani, Chief Executive Officer of Stability Healthcare. "Every one of these reviews is a nurse telling us we showed up for them. We're honored, and we're going to keep earning it every single day."The recognition reflects a year of rising clinician satisfaction for Stability, whose aggregate review score increased from 88.26 to 92.49 over the past year across more than 1,000 reviews, with improved scores on Indeed, Glassdoor, and Google. Reviewers consistently praise Stability's recruiters for their responsiveness and communication, as well as the company's modern self-service technology platform, which lets clinicians search for and apply for assignments on their own schedule.Founded in 2009, Stability Healthcare has employed more than 10,000 nurses at thousands of facilities nationwide, holds the Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval, and has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing U.S. staffing firms. The company staffs travel nurses and allied healthcare professionals across the country and continues to add new assignments daily.Travel nurses interested in working with the #1-ranked agency of 2026 can browse open assignments and apply at stabilityhealthcare.com . Stability currently has over 5,000 active travel assignments open nationwide, with new roles added daily.The complete BluePipes Best Travel Nursing Companies for 2026 rankings are available at blog.bluepipes.com/best-travel-nursing-companies-2026/. About BluePipesFounded in 2013, BluePipes is a professional networking and career management platform built specifically for healthcare professionals, including nurses, physicians, and allied health workers. The platform gives clinicians tools to build resumes and profiles, store and manage licenses and credentials, complete skills checklists, and connect directly with travel nursing companies and recruiters — all without having to hand over personal contact information until they're ready. Through its blog, BluePipes has also become a widely referenced and highly trusted resource for travel nursing information, covering topics like pay negotiation, agency reviews, taxes, and housing to help travel healthcare professionals make informed career decisions. For the last decade, BluePipes has published an annual ranking of the best travel nursing companies, compiling and scoring reviews from multiple major platforms to help travel healthcare professionals identify agencies with strong track records. Learn more at bluepipes.com.

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