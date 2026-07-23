Western Specialty Contractors Provides Safety Tips to Protect Construction Workers in Summer Heat Wave

Western crew staying hydrated in the heat

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summer is a busy season for construction work, but it also brings increased risks for employees working outdoors. High temperatures and prolonged sun exposure can lead to sunburn, dehydration, heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. Each year, construction workers experience heat-related illnesses on the job, and in some cases, those illnesses are fatal.

To help address these risks, Western Specialty Contractors provides a heat illness training program and a safety hotline for employees working in high-temperature conditions.

As part of the program, employees and supervisors receive training on how heat affects the body, how to recognize the signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses, and how to respond if a co-worker begins experiencing symptoms. The company also provides drinking water and shaded rest areas while supervisors and safety managers monitor the heat index to help determine when additional protective measures are needed.

“It is important, particularly during the summer months, that outdoor workers drink plenty of fluids to help prevent dehydration, which is the primary cause of heat cramps and exhaustion,” said Alex Jeffries, Safety Director at Western Specialty Contractors.

Jeffries offers the following recommendations to help reduce the risk of heat-related illness on construction job sites:

– Drink water frequently, before you become thirsty. Water and non-caffeinated electrolyte beverages are recommended, and beverages should be kept cool rather than at room temperature. Adding a slice of lemon can make water more appealing to drink.

– Wear light-colored, loose-fitting, breathable clothing made from natural materials such as cotton whenever possible. Use appropriate personal protective equipment, including UV-protective safety glasses, sunscreen, and brimmed hard hats.

– Gradually build up to physically demanding work, especially when first returning to outdoor work or starting a new job. When possible, schedule the most strenuous tasks during the coolest part of the day. Workers who are not acclimated to hot conditions face a greater risk of heat-related illness.

– Take additional breaks during periods of extreme heat and humidity. Rest in shaded or air-conditioned areas when available, but avoid moving repeatedly between very cool indoor spaces and extreme outdoor temperatures. Use cooling fans whenever possible.

– Choose meals carefully. Foods that are high in fat and preservatives can place additional demands on the body during hot weather. Lighter meals that include fruits, vegetables, and salads may be easier to tolerate in high temperatures.

– Watch for signs of heat exhaustion in co-workers. Symptoms may include fatigue, disorientation, stumbling, dropping tools, slurred speech, or unresponsiveness. Heat stroke is a medical emergency that requires calling 911 and beginning immediate cooling measures.

– Monitor urine frequency and color throughout the day. Clear or light yellow urine generally indicates adequate hydration, while infrequent urination or dark yellow urine may be signs of dehydration.

Recognizing the early signs of heat-related illness, staying hydrated, taking regular breaks, and following recommended safety practices can help reduce the risk of heat-related injuries for employees working outdoors during the summer months.

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