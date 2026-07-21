Traffic Advisory - Edgewater Drive between Carlisle Avenue and Cousley Drive Intermittent Lane Closures July 22-29

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (July 21, 2026) Edgewater Drive between Carlisle Avenue and Cousley Drive will have intermittent lane closures 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, July 22 through Wednesday, July 29 for Lumos to install underground fiber.

Travelers should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area.

The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones.

For information, contact Kevin Johannesen, Lumos Fiber at 727-687-2819.

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