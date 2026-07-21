KeeperPAM Strengthens Privileged Access Management and Secrets Governance for Cloud Collaboration Provider Asite

Asite replaces fragmented legacy tools with a unified zero-trust platform to secure credentials, privileged access and secrets across its global data centres

The deployment of KeeperPAM was extremely easy, one of the best in my experience. I wish other tools were as easy to deploy.” — Tiago Rosado, Chief Information Security Officer, Asite

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keeper Security , the leading zero-trust and zero-knowledge Privileged Access Management (PAM) platform, today announces Asite, a UK-based global SaaS company serving the construction industry, has chosen KeeperPAMto secure its global operations. A new case study reveals how Asite strengthened credential security, secrets governance and privileged access management with enterprise-wide monitoring, threat tracking and reporting.Asite helps organisations manage complex projects, from digital twins and 3D models to document control and supplier collaboration, across teams and regions around the world. Operating across multiple geographies with data centres in nine locations, and a workforce of more than 500 employees, Asite required a centralised and enforceable approach to password security, secrets management and privileged access management.For organisations supporting critical infrastructure and large-scale construction programmes, securing privileged access and sensitive credentials is essential. Asite identified challenges with fragmented visibility and limited control caused by browser-based password managers and legacy PAM and secrets management tools, which were both costly and difficult to deploy. The organisation also needed to securely extend access controls to external partners and suppliers collaborating on customer projects.“The deployment of KeeperPAM was extremely easy, one of the best in my experience.,” said Tiago Rosado, Chief Information Security Officer, Asite. “I wish other tools were as easy to deploy.”Keeper Security's 2026 global research report reveals the scale of the credential and access management challenge facing organisations today. Thirty-four percent of UK employees report reusing passwords across multiple accounts –- one of the most common and persistent credential vulnerabilities identified by security teams. Meanwhile, 36% of UK respondents say enforcing strong password and credential practices is either extremely or very challenging for their IT and security teams. For organisations managing access across distributed infrastructure environments and external supplier networks, the gap between what’s provisioned and what’s actively monitored is where risk accumulates.KeeperPAM is the industry's first unified, cloud-native Privileged Access Management (PAM) platform built on a foundation of zero-trust and zero-knowledge security. It consolidates enterprise password management, secrets governance, privileged session management, endpoint privilege management, secure remote access and dark web monitoring into a single, easy-to-deploy solution powered by AI. KeeperPAM eliminates the complexity of legacy tools while providing organisations with real-time visibility, automated least-privilege enforcement and AI-driven threat detection to stop breaches in real time.As part of the deployment, Asite standardised enterprise-wide password management across its workforce, replacing browser-based password managers with a centralised and enforceable approach to credential security. Keeper BreachWatchdark web monitoring also enabled the IT team to identify compromised credentials and strengthen its overall security posture. In parallel, Keeper Secrets Managerautomated the creation and rotation of keys and secrets while eliminating long-lived credentials and simplifying operations for security teams.“Privileged access management has become a critical control layer for any organisation operating across distributed infrastructure and third-party ecosystems," said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. "Asite's deployment of KeeperPAM demonstrates how organisations can move from fragmented, costly legacy tools to a unified platform that enforces least-privilege access, automates provisioning and delivers the visibility their security team needs, without the complexity that has historically made PAM difficult to scale.”The full case study is now available.About Keeper SecurityKeeper Security is the leading zero-trust and zero-knowledge identity security solution, trusted by millions of people and thousands of organisations globally. KeeperPAMis Keeper's privileged access management platform that unifies password and passkey management, secrets management, privileged session management and endpoint privilege management in a single cloud-native platform, protected with quantum-resistant encryption. KeeperAI delivers real-time, AI-native threat detection across every privileged session. As AI agents proliferate and identity becomes the defining attack surface, Keeper governs access for humans, machines, non-human identities and AI agents, serving as the unified control plane for access, compliance and visibility across the enterprise. For more information, visit KeeperSecurity.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.