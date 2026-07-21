NCDHHS to Hold Virtual Media Availability to Discuss Increase in Cyclosporiasis Cases
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will hold a virtual media availability on Tuesday, July 21, at 2 p.m. with public health leaders to discuss the latest increase of cases in cyclosporiasis and preventative measures the public can take to stay safe.
Following brief remarks from Dr. Carl Williams, State Public Health Veterinarian, we will offer a Q&A with Shane Smith, Branch Head of NCDHHS’ Food Protection and Facilities Branch, Anita MacMullan, NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (NCDACS) Director of the Food and Drug Protection Division and Daniel Gaines, NCDACS Assistant Director of the Food and Drug Protection Division.
NCDHHS is reporting 561 cases of cyclosporiasis in North Carolina as of July 20, 2026. NCDHHS continues to collaborate with local, state and federal partners to identify potential sources of cyclospora and encourages North Carolinians and restaurants to practice proper safety precautions to prevent contracting the parasite.
WHAT:
NCDHHS Holds Virtual Media Availability on Cyclosporiasis
WHO:
Dr. Carl Williams, State Public Health Veterinarian, NCDHHS
Shane Smith, Branch Head, Food Protection and Facilities Branch, Division of Public Health, NCDHHS
Anita MacMullan, Director of the Food and Drug Protection Division, NCDACS
Daniel Gaines, Assistant Director of the Food and Drug Protection Division, NCDACS
WHEN:
Tuesday, July 21
2-2:30 p.m.
WHERE:
Zoom
MEDIA:
Credentialed media should RSVP for the link by emailing news@dhhs.nc.gov
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