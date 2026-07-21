Treasury Successfully Implements New Safeguard to Stop Payments to Deceased Individuals

New Verification Process Screened Over 885 Million Federal Payments Worth Nearly $2.7 Trillion

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Bureau of the Fiscal Service announced the successful implementation of a new government-wide payment verification process that helps stop federal payments from being sent to deceased individuals, fulfilling a key requirement of Executive Order 14249, Protecting America's Bank Account Against Fraud, Waste, and Abuse.

“Treasury has delivered on a key promise of President Trump’s mandate to stop improper payments and fraud before money leaves the Treasury, and strengthen the integrity of the federal payment system,” said Secretary Scott Bessent. “Together with Vice President Vance’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, this new safeguard addresses a longstanding vulnerability and helps ensure every dollar the federal government spends reaches its intended recipient. Treasury will continue efforts to modernize the federal payment system, strengthen safeguards against fraud and improper payments, and protect taxpayer dollars.”

BACKGROUND

Since President Trump issued Executive Order 14249, Protecting America's Bank Account Against Fraud, Waste, and Abuse, on March 25, 2025, Treasury has significantly expanded government-wide efforts to detect and prevent fraud and improper payments through the Do Not Pay program and new payment verification tools.

To date, Treasury has screened over 885 million payments totaling approximately $2.77 trillion as part of the new payment verification process. The screening has identified more than 4,900 payments worth approximately $99 million that were associated with deceased payees. Those payments were returned to the originating federal agencies for review before any funds were disbursed.

The new screening capability builds on Treasury's recent expanded access to the Social Security Administration's Full Death Master File, enabling more comprehensive identification of deceased payees before payments are issued. The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 granted Treasury temporary access to the data for a three-year pilot program.

During the pilot's first year, Treasury significantly expanded its ability to identify deceased payees and projected an estimated $330 million in net benefits between 2024 and 2026 through reduced improper payments.

In February 2026, Congress passed, and President Trump signed, the Ending Improper Payments to Deceased People Act, providing Treasury with permanent access to the Full Death Master File and allowing these payment integrity efforts to continue on a permanent basis.

Treasury will continue implementing the payment verification capabilities required under the Executive Order to further strengthen safeguards against fraud, waste, and improper payments across the federal government.

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