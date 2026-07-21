Surmado Launches Surmado Sites, AI-Managed Websites for Small Businesses

Surmado Logo featuring Scout the Narwhal

Surmado’s flagship service rebuilds, hosts, monitors, and updates small business websites, with a 42-point human quality check before launch.

Surmado Sites rebuilds, redesigns, and manages your website. Our users get an AI agent and human support so updates happen fast and accurately, with SEO and AEO, accessibility, and ongoing support.” — Luke F. Walton, Founder and CEO, Surmado

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surmado Sites is an AI-managed website service for small businesses that want to never worry about their website again.

Surmado, Inc. today announced the launch of Surmado Sites, its flagship product. The service rebuilds a business’s website, hosts and monitors it, and gives the owner an AI that updates the site on request. Surmado’s existing services like Site Audit, AI Visibility, strategy, translation, monitoring, and human support capabilities are all built inside Surmado Sites, powering success for hundreds of small businesses across 12 countries.

How it works: Business owners send Surmado their existing website, or describe their business if they do not have one. Surmado’s AI researches and rebuilds the site, a human in the USA checks it against a 42-point quality-assurance process, and delivers the finished website for review. Most rebuilds are ready within three business days. The business pays nothing until it approves the rebuild and the site is live.

After launch, the owner updates the website by asking for what they want in plain English, for example:

“Add our new service and build a page for it.”

“Change our hours for the holiday.”

“Translate the website into Spanish.”

“Why do competitors show up on ChatGPT and we don't?”

Surmado makes the change, researches the question, or recommends what to do next. Human support is always included, but even first-time AI users call the 24/7 editing process “easy and a real help” — Dan McCauley, Author.

Not Another Website Builder

Do-it-yourself website builders, including a growing number of AI builders, can generate pages quickly, but the owner remains responsible for prompting, editing, publishing, maintaining, and improving the site. Industry-specific platforms bundle websites into larger systems built for a single vertical, such as real estate or restaurants.

Surmado Sites takes a third approach: a cross-industry, AI-managed website service for small businesses that do not want another tool to operate. With Surmado Sites, the user doesn’t have to drag-and-drop or ever touch a line of code.

“Small businesses should not have to become website designers, prompt engineers, security experts, or search consultants,” said Luke F. Walton, founder and CEO of Surmado. “We remove that downside of security and maintenance risk. And we give businesses upside too. AI is increasingly influencing which businesses customers discover and choose. Large companies have teams to adapt. Surmado Sites gives small businesses an affordable way to compete.”

Surmado does not build into generic templates. It delivers a completed website built from the business’s actual brand, photographs, services, content, and customers. Owners can request an entirely new visual direction or keep the design their customers already recognize. They are in control, with guardrails powered by Surmado Code Review.

What the Membership Includes

Every Surmado Sites membership includes a free website rebuild and preview; hosting and a domain when needed; security, monitoring, backups, and ongoing technical care; on-demand updates through Surmado AI; human support; a bilingual website; Site Audit, AI Visibility, and strategy research; optimization for traditional search and AI-generated recommendations; and a 42-point human quality check before launch. Add-ons include automated, on-brand blogs; AI receptionist; custom chatbot; and an IDX realtor integration.

“AI Visibility and Site Audit are not side products bolted onto the website,” Walton said. “They tell our AI what its job is. Surmado looks at whether customers can find the business, whether the site is technically healthy, and what should change next. Then we make those changes.”

What Surmado Finds

Central Phoenix Homes had misconfigured security settings that made its website inaccessible to prospective buyers across devices and internet providers. Surmado repaired the problem, rebuilt the website, and connected the firm’s real-estate listing system.

“My website was completely inaccessible to potential buyers before Surmado fixed it,” said Vicki Vanderhoff, Realtor at Central Phoenix Homes. “Now my site runs fast, looks incredible, and best of all, I can edit anything I want just by talking to their AI. No more waiting days or weeks to get simple edits done. Now I’m saving money on a web developer while getting more leads. I love it!”

During another migration, Surmado found 32 hidden spam links buried inside the WordPress site of Veterans Moving America, quietly directing the company’s search authority toward an unrelated foreign-exchange scam.

“We had 32 hidden spam links buried in our WordPress code,” said Zach Freeman, founder and president of Veterans Moving America. “The kind of thing that quietly wrecks your search rankings and you’d never know why. Surmado found them, explained what was happening, and helped us work through the fix step by step. No panic. No upsell. Just here’s the problem, here’s what to do. That’s the kind of help small business owners actually need.”

AI Speed. Human Standards.

Surmado uses AI to accelerate research, migration, content development, translation, optimization, and ongoing updates. It does not rely on AI alone. Before delivery, a person checks every website against a 42-point process covering links, contact forms, mobile layouts, accessibility, content accuracy, metadata, security, and performance.

“AI lets us move much faster, but speed without accountability is not the product,” Walton said. “We believe in human review and building in safeguards at every step.”

Pricing and Availability

Surmado Sites is available now to small businesses in the United States and internationally. Pro membership begins at $99 per month billed annually and includes the rebuild, hosting, a domain when needed, monitoring, maintenance, a bilingual website, Surmado AI access, monthly research, and human support. Month-to-month and expanded Pro+ memberships are also available. Pro+ adds weekly search-optimized content, a custom customer-facing AI chatbot, additional languages, and expanded research access. AI receptionist and custom integrations are available upon request. All memberships include a seven-day money-back guarantee.

Businesses can request their free rebuild at Surmado.com/sites.

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