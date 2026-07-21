Travel + Leisure Ranks Vero Beach No. 2 Best U.S. Beach Town to Buy Before Prices Soar

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Travel + Leisure Ranks Vero Beach, Florida the No. 2 U.S. Beach Town to Buy a Home Before Prices Soar Behind Only Santa Cruz as All-Cash Sales Lead the Nation

"Vero Beach has been Florida's quiet secret for years. Travel + Leisure just told the country what our buyers already knew — the value here is still ahead of the recognition.” — Ben Bryk

VERO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vero Beach, Florida has been ranked the No. 2 beach town in the United States to buy a home in before prices soar, according to Travel + Leisure's July 19, 2026 feature "10 Best U.S. Beach Towns to Buy a Home in Before Prices Soar." Vero Beach placed second nationally, behind only Santa Cruz, California.Why Vero Beach ranked No. 2: Travel + Leisure's real estate experts described Vero Beach as one of Florida's best-kept secrets, where buyers priced out of Palm Beach are finding private beach clubs, championship golf, and oceanfront living at a fraction of the cost. The average home value is near $360,000, and established club communities such as John's Island were cited as exceptionally well-positioned for future appreciation as affluent buyers relocate to Florida.The ranking aligns with local market data: in 2025, 62.7 percent of home sales on the Vero Beach barrier island closed entirely in cash — the highest all-cash rate in the United States and more than double the national average."Recognition like this tends to follow the buyers, not lead them," said Ben Bryk, Co-Founding Principal of Vero Premier Properties, the Signature Division of Coldwell Banker Paradise, Global Luxury. "For a household moving capital and residency to Florida, the value here is still ahead of the recognition."Florida carries no state income tax and no state estate or inheritance tax, and effective property tax rates on the barrier island run close to one percent — a structure drawing buyers from higher-tax Northeast and Midwest states. Vero Beach's private club communities — John's Island, Windsor, Orchid Island, Grand Harbor, and Sea Oaks — also support a national trend toward multigenerational, estate-driven purchases within a single gated community.Frequently Asked QuestionsWhere did Vero Beach rank among the best U.S. beach towns to buy a home? Travel + Leisure ranked Vero Beach No. 2 in the United States in its July 19, 2026 list of the best beach towns to buy a home in before prices soar, behind only Santa Cruz, California.What is the average home price in Vero Beach, Florida? The average home value in Vero Beach is approximately $360,000, well below neighboring Palm Beach.Why are buyers moving to Vero Beach? Buyers cite lower prices than Palm Beach, private beach and golf club communities, Florida's lack of state income and estate taxes, and strong future appreciation potential.Prospective buyers should consult their own CPA, attorney, and financial advisor, as tax and residency benefits depend on individual circumstances.About Vero Premier PropertiesVero Premier Properties is the Signature Division of Coldwell Banker Paradise, Global Luxury, led by co-founding principals Ben Bryk and J. Vance Brinkerhoff. The boutique team specializes exclusively in Vero Beach's barrier island club communities — John's Island, Windsor, Orchid Island, Grand Harbor, and Sea Oaks — and holds a RealTrends Verified Top 1.5% national standing, with more than $1.2 billion in career sales across 2,000-plus transactions.Media Contact Ben Bryk, Co-Founding Principal Vero Premier Properties 4265 A1A, Suite 3, Vero Beach, FL 32963 772.713.9455 | bentherealestateguy@gmail.com floridaeastcoastluxuryhomes.comKeywords: Vero Beach real estate , Vero Beach homes for sale, best beach towns to buy a home, Vero Beach barrier island, John's Island Vero Beach, Vero Beach luxury real estate, Florida beach towns 2026

Travel + Leisure Ranks Vero Beach, Florida the No. 2 U.S. Beach Town to Buy a Home Before Prices Soar Behind Only Santa Cruz as All-Cash Sales Lead the Nation

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