GSSM Launches Inaugural A.I. Educator Summer Institute with Google Support

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics (GSSM) Outreach Center kicked off its inaugural A.I. Educator Summer Institute last week. Supported by Google, the program brought together more than 50 educators from across the state to learn methods for integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and data science (DS) into South Carolina classrooms.

A three-year, $500,000 grant from Google made the immersive, four-day professional learning experience held at GSSM’s Hartsville campus possible. The initiative addresses a growing need for educator training. Recent data from the EdWeek Research Center show that 86% of students are actively using AI tools, but 42% of K-12 teachers nationwide report receiving no formal training on how to navigate generative AI in the classroom.

The institute offered selected educators a cost-free experience, providing housing, meals, a $250 participation stipend, and Continuing Education Units (CEUs). National AI education expert Eric Curts, creator of ControlAltAchieve.com, served as the keynote speaker, guiding teachers through practical strategies to balance student creativity with technological literacy.

"We are delighted with the level of engagement, enthusiasm, and innovation brought to the A.I. Educator Summer Institute by the guest speakers, the A.I. Fellows, and the institute participants," said Jackie Weber, director of educator development. "Over the week, we saw teachers reflect deeply on purpose and practice, and work collaboratively to create outstanding learning experiences for their students."

Throughout the intensive program, participants collaborated with industry leaders and education experts. Sessions focused on establishing clear district policies, leveraging productivity applications like MagicSchool to reduce administrative burdens, and exploring the state’s emerging SC AI Career Readiness Pathway in coordination with the South Carolina Department of Education.

"What they were learning was obvious. I am confident the educators will apply what they learned about AI and data science to their classrooms during the 2026-2027 school year," said Randy LaCross, vice president of outreach. "GSSM is grateful for the support Google provided for us to develop and deliver our AI Faculty Fellows and the AI Educator Summer Institute programs."